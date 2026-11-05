Here’s why a would-be party leader missed out in the 2026 local government elections

The independent candidate was unsuccessful in registering his political party and securing his candidacy for the elections.

Independent candidate Bongani Wellington Cibi missed out on contesting the 2026 local government elections after the Electoral Court rejected his attempt to overturn his exclusion from the polls.

Cibi approached the court after failing to secure registration as either a political party or an independent candidate before the deadlines set by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The municipal elections were held nationwide on Wednesday, 4 November.

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Plans to form political party derail 2026 local government election bid

Cibi, who previously contested the 2024 Gauteng provincial elections as an independent candidate, initially intended to follow the same route in this year’s local government elections.

However, after engaging with members of his community and supporters, he decided to abandon that plan and establish a political party.

He began efforts to formalise the new political formation on 25 August, when he went to the IEC’s Centurion offices with 400 signatures in support of his registration application.

But the timing proved problematic.

IEC officials informed him that the registration process would not be completed before the 28 August deadline for submitting candidate nominations.

The commission explained that the notice of his application had already been published in the Government Gazette on 21 August, triggering a mandatory 14-day period during which objections could be lodged before registration could be finalised.

Faced with the possibility of missing the elections, Cibi attempted to revert to his original plan of standing as an independent candidate.

However, he was unable to secure registration, leaving him with no place on the ballot.

Unhappy with the outcome, Cibi turned to the Electoral Court, arguing that the circumstances surrounding his failed registration attempts had unfairly cost him the chance to stand for election.

He maintained that his exclusion happened through “no fault of his own”, accusing IEC officials of failing to properly inform him about the procedures, requirements and deadlines involved in registering a political party.

Cibi alleged that he had “begged” one of the officials to accept his application, even if it was ultimately going to be rejected.

He also raised concerns about the payment process, explaining that he had received two invoices, one for R1 800 relating to independent candidate registration and another for R2 000 linked to registering a political party.

According to Cibi, the lack of clear communication from the IEC led him to pay the R2 000 on 27 August, as he was desperate to retain the possibility of participating in the elections.

He also argued that the commission’s handling of his documents contributed to his failure to register as an independent candidate, claiming that they were only returned to him on 29 August.

Cibi maintained that the IEC’s actions amounted to procedural unfairness and an abuse of power.

IEC maintains it followed electoral legislation

The commission rejected Cibi’s allegations and disputed his account of the interactions with its officials.

The IEC denied ever informing him that he would be allowed to participate in the elections despite failing to meet the applicable deadlines.

It argued that officials had not refused his application but had instead explained the legal requirements and the consequences of the election timetable.

The commission also pointed out that it had accepted and processed his application to register a political party.

However, the statutory objection period meant that the process could not be completed before candidate nominations closed.

Electoral Court judgment

In dismissing the application, Judge Lebogang Modiba found that Cibi had failed to demonstrate that the IEC had made a decision that could be challenged through a review application.

According to the judge, Cibi’s case was based on the assumption that the IEC had formally rejected his political party registration or his bid to stand as an independent candidate.

However, the evidence did not establish that the IEC had taken such a decision.

Modiba also emphasised that the commission did not have the legal authority to waive the statutory objection period or make exceptions to the requirements governing participation in municipal elections.

“The applicant’s exclusion from the election therefore did not result from a decision of the commission. It followed by operation of law.

“The Commission Act and the Municipal Electoral Act prescribe mandatory requirements for participation in elections.

“Where those requirements have not been met, neither the commission nor this court may simply disregard them in order to accommodate an individual participant.

“Doing so would undermine the integrity, certainty, and fairness of the electoral process and would be unfair to parties and candidates who complied with the prescribed legal framework,” the 3 November judgment reads.