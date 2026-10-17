‘Joburg needs own Madlanga moment,’ Zille says as she vows corruption crackdown [VIDEO]

Zille urged residents to hand the party a 50% + 1 majority, warning that Johannesburg could not afford another unstable coalition government.

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says the city’s political rivals are scrambling to copy the party’s campaign as growing support for the DA puts victory within reach.

Zille made the remarks in Joburg on Saturday, 17 October 2026, during the DA’s “Now or Never” rally ahead of the local government elections, which are less than a month away.

She arrived at the venue in a silver BMW to applause from DA supporters.

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Copying

Launching a final appeal to voters, Zille argued that Johannesburg stands at a crossroads and urged residents to back the DA to rescue a city she said has been crippled by corruption, service delivery failures and years of political instability.

“Something remarkable has happened in this campaign,” Zille told supporters.

“Just listen to our opponents. They are copying our campaign. Suddenly, everyone is promising to replace pipes, fix roads, stop corruption, enforce the law and get our finances under control.”

Promises broken

She dismissed those promises, arguing that parties that have governed Johannesburg or participated in coalitions have had ample opportunities to deliver but failed to do so.

“They haven’t done any of this for 30 years, but now suddenly they are waking up because they see the blue tsunami coming.”

Zille said the election was no longer about identifying the city’s problems but about deciding who could fix them.

“The question is no longer what must be done. The question is who can do it? The people who created this mess obviously can’t fix it.”

Governance records

Positioning the DA as the only credible alternative, Zille pointed to the party’s governance record in Cape Town and other DA-run municipalities, arguing that it had proven its ability to turn plans into action and deliver services.

She highlighted Cape Town’s infrastructure investment, governance record, and job-creation performance as evidence that the DA could replicate those successes in Johannesburg.

Majority in Joburg

Zille urged residents to give the party a 50% + 1 majority, warning that Johannesburg could not afford another unstable coalition government mired in political infighting and poor decision-making.

“The choice is between promises and proof. We are the proof. Between the talkers and the doers.”

She focused heavily on corruption, describing it as one of the main reasons behind Johannesburg’s decline.

Madlanga in Joburg

Declaring that the city needed “its own Madlanga moment”, Zille pledged to launch an independent investigation into corruption within the municipality.

“Joburg needs its own Madlanga moment. We will initiate an independent investigation into the corruption that has crippled the city, with public hearings and published findings.”

She promised greater scrutiny of city contracts, stronger protection for whistleblowers and anti-corruption structures insulated from political interference.

“We will open up procurement to public scrutiny. Who got the contract? Why? What were they paid? And what did they deliver? No more secret deals. No favours for connected friends.”

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Law and order

Zille also vowed to restore law and order by targeting cable thieves, illegal dumping, hijacked buildings, and criminal syndicates that continue to undermine the city’s infrastructure.

“We will restore law and order to the best extent we can without control over the SAPS. We will support honest metro cops and remove corrupt ones.

She said residents deserved functioning services, safer neighbourhoods and a municipality that responded to their needs rather than frustrating them with delays and bureaucracy.

Turning Joburg around

Despite acknowledging the scale of Johannesburg’s challenges, Zille insisted the city could be turned around if voters gave the DA a clear mandate to govern.

“We cannot fix Joburg in a day. But every single day, we will fix Joburg.”

In her closing appeal, Zille urged residents not to accept failing infrastructure, poor services and corruption as normal features of daily life.

“We have one last chance to turn this city around before it is too late. Don’t just hope for change. Vote for it. It is now or never, Joburg,” she said.