The ANC secured the speaker position in Johannesburg after Adolph Marema won the vote at the council's inaugural meeting.

The ANC has secured the speaker position in the City of Johannesburg after its candidate, Adolph Marema, won the vote during the inaugural council meeting.

The council sitting, held at the Johannesburg Council Chamber, followed reports of a coalition agreement involving the ANC, ActionSA and EFF.

ANC’s Marema elected Joburg speaker

The arrangement has effectively pushed the DA into opposition, despite the party winning the most seats in the 2026 local government elections.

Get your results on

our Election Hub Live results

The DA’s Alex Christians secured 99 of the 270 votes, representing 36.6% of the vote.

In his inaugural address, Marema thanked the residents of the city for exercising their constitutional right to vote.

“We are here because of the residents of the City of Johannesburg, and as a public representative, we should not lose sight of that fact, and we should ensure that they remain our priority where their needs are concerned, particularly with regard to service delivery,” he said.

Gauteng coalition deal

He also thanked the ANC and coalition partners for the vote of confidence in nominating him for the position of speaker.

On Friday afternoon, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the Gauteng coalition agreements centred on a core bloc of the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK party. The bloc is supported by smaller parties to govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Under the agreement, ActionSA will take the mayoral positions in Johannesburg and Tshwane. Herman Mashaba is set to lead Joburg and Nasiphi Moya is returning to her position in Tshwane. Meanwhile, the ANC retains the Ekurhuleni mayoral position, plus the speaker and finance positions in the other metros.

This is a developing story.