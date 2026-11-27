Odendaal was elected as mayor on Friday during a council meeting.

Former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Retief Odendaal, has returned to his position.

Odendaal was voted out as mayor following a no-confidence motion in May 2023.

Odendaal was elected as mayor of the biggest metro in the Eastern Cape on Friday during a council meeting.

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Odendaal received 63 votes, beating out the PA’s Bradley Murray, who got 55 votes.

The ANC’s Babalwa Lobishe has held the mayoral chain in the metro since 2024.

DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield earlier this week announced that a deal had been concluded with the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

This is a developing story