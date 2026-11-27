MK party's Mxolisi Phakathi beat the DA's Hanif Hoosen to be elected eThekwini's mayor

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Mxolisi Phakathi has been elected as the mayor of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

Phakathi was elected as mayor of KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest metro during a council meeting.

He received 139 votes, beating out DA’s Hanif Hoosen, who got 75 votes. 214 councillors voted, with no spoiled ballots or objections.

The ANC’s Cyril Xaba has held the mayoral chain in the metro since 2024.

This is a developing story