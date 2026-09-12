‘Stop these murders’: KZN police tells parties to ‘compete without violence’ amid political killings

The latest murder cases had been referred to the province's political killings task team.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is preparing for a potentially volatile period as a series of political killings raises fresh concerns about violence ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

With eligible citizens set to go to the polls on 4 November, the KZN police are assessing areas across the province that could become hotspots as political parties intensify their campaigns.

KZN political killings

This comes after three Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) KZN councillor candidates were killed in September alone.

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Among those killed was Khethelo Mdluli, an IFP councillor candidate for the uMlalazi Local Municipality.

Mdluli was shot and killed at his home in oPhindweni, Gingindlovu, in front of his children earlier this month.

Lucky Sokhele, another IFP councillor candidate from the uMshwathi Local Municipality, was also shot outside his home.

Bheki Mabaso, the IFP’s councillor candidate for the Umzinyathi District Municipality, was fatally shot as well.

The latest killings have heightened concerns over political violence in the province, which has a long history of assassinations involving councillors and political figures.

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli revealed that last month that at least 18 councillors had been assassinated since the 2021 local government elections.

His comments followed the killing of eThekwini Municipality councillor Sibusiso Khwela, who was shot by a lone gunman in his office in Klaarwater on 6 August.

Cases sent to political killings task team

Speaking in Durban on Friday, 11 September 2026, Acting KZN Police Commissioner Phumelele Makoba indicated that Saps was developing its election security plans ahead of the municipal elections.

Makoba confirmed that the latest murder cases had been referred to the province’s political killings task team (PKTT).

She called on political parties to ensure that competition during the election campaigning did not descend into violence.

“We are urging political parties to be tolerant of each other and compete without violence. Do not eliminate competition by killing each other.

“Do not intimidate one another to gain the upper hand. We have already experienced few deaths of candidate councillors or councillors.

“If those deaths were politically related, as police officers, we appeal with politicians to stop these murders,” the acting provincial commissioner said on Friday.

The KZN police are also relying on Crime Intelligence to assess threats and identify areas that may require additional attention during the election period.

#sapsKZN [WATCH: SAPS KWAZULU-NATAL RELEASES 1st QUARTER CRIME STATISTICS] The Acting Provincial Commissioner OF #SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Phumelele Makoba released the #CrimeStats for the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year. ME pic.twitter.com/pQWuCFGg08 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 11, 2026

With tensions expected to rise as voting day approaches, Makoba further urged the police in province to not take sides in the political contest.

“Police are apolitical and we shall never favour any party or any political party or independent candidate over the other.

“If you see a police officer taking sides and he or she is on duty, report that person and internal disciplinary processes will deal with them decisively.”

KZN records drop in murders

Makoba also provided an update on crime in KZN, saying murders declined by 1.7% between April and June 2026 compared with the same period the previous year.

She attributed some of the reduction to confrontations between the police and suspected members of violent criminal groups.

“Those that had refused to be arrested by police and decided to shoot at the police, and police retaliated, fatally wounding them, were the ones that were suspected or were involved in the majority of violent crimes, including murders, robberies, street robberies, house robberies, and so on.

“So we can say, had we not gotten into confrontation with those criminals of West Gang and other groups, particularly in Inanda and other areas in KwaZulu-Natal, we would be seeing more murders.”

Despite the decline, Makoba acknowledged that the murder rate remained a serious concern.

Communities urged to help fight crime

The acting police commissioner added that law enforcement alone could not address the province’s crime problem and called for communities to play a greater role.

“The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa mandates the police to prevent, investigate and combat crime.

“We do that every day, however, to win this war against crime [and] organised criminal groupings we need strong participation of communities at different policing precincts.”