LIVE UPDATES: What to expect on day 2 of the special vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections

Catch up with all the latest news ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

South Africans will vote in the local government elections on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

With municipalities in decline and voters voicing their increasing frustration, this election is expected to be one of the most significant in South Africa’s recent history.

South African unable to vote in Wednesday’s general poll received home visits or headed to their local voting station on Monday to cast their ballots. The special vote will also run on Tuesday.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza cast his special vote on at Wynand Marais Community Centre in Kempton Park on Monday and Joburg mayor Dada Morero is expected to do the same on Tuesday in Roodeport.