Elections 2026

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LIVE UPDATES: What to expect on day 2 of the special vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections

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By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

3 November 2026

06:16 am

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Catch up with all the latest news ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza Cast Special Vote In Kempton Park Elections 2026

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza (Mayor Of Ekurhuleni) cast his vote on special vote day at Wynand Marais Community Centre on November 02, 2026 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti.

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South Africans will vote in the local government elections on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

With municipalities in decline and voters voicing their increasing frustration, this election is expected to be one of the most significant in South Africa’s recent history.

South African unable to vote in Wednesday’s general poll received home visits or headed to their local voting station on Monday to cast their ballots. The special vote will also run on Tuesday.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza cast his special vote on at Wynand Marais Community Centre in Kempton Park on Monday and Joburg mayor Dada Morero is expected to do the same on Tuesday in Roodeport.

Get live updates on the elections below:

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