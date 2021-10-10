‘Our track record speaks for itself,’ IFP’s Hlabisa tells Soweto

Marizka Coetzer

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IPF) celebrated its successes and achievements during the party’s Manifesto launch in Soweto on Sunday, with IFP President MPL Velenkosini Hlabisa saying he was proud to lead a party that already has a longstanding track record of excellence.

“The IFP is creating the next generation of nation-builders. Our new cohort of candidates will be building on the IFP’s existing legacy of good governance and efficient service delivery,” he said.

“Currently in the City Of Johannesburg the IFP have two MMCs. MMC for Transport, Nonhlanhla Makhuba, and MMC for Housing, Mlungisi Mabaso. These two MMCs from the IFP have delivered par excellence,”

He added that Mabaso was the youngest MMC in the City of Johannesburg, and had managed to bring about a big change in the Housing department.

Supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are seen, 10 October 2021, at Mofolo, Soweto, during launch of the IFP Gauteng Manifesto, ahead of the local government elections. The manifesto launch was attended by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa. Picture: Michel Bega

“He moved the performance of the department in a space of two years from 17% to 59%. He unblocked the housing backlog dating back to 1996. In one year and 10 months he has delivered 4413 houses and handed over more than 7000 title deeds confirming ownership of property and land to our people,” Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa also commended MMC Makhuba for what he described as a magnificent change in the transport department.

“Through the Johannesburg Road Agency, MMC Makhubu championed resurfacing and upgrade of roads, rehabilitation and construction of bridges, fixed potholes, created EPWP jobs, and intervened on numerous water drainage challenges,” he said.

Hlabisa added the party was serious about youth and woman empowerment.

“MMC Mabaso, a youth, and MMC Makhubu, a woman are true examples of one of the IFP’s 10 points Manifesto plan. We gave the opportunity and provided the capacity to the two MMCs and we will continue to do the same to the people of Gauteng, especially to the youth and women,” he said.

Supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) celebrate, 10 October 2021, at Mofolo, Soweto, before the start of the launch of the IFP Gauteng Manifesto, ahead of the local government elections. The manifesto launch was attended by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa. Picture: Michel Bega

Hlabisa further said in the municipalities where the IFP currently governed such as Nongoma Local Municipality, almost 5 000 decent and dignified houses were delivered across 18 Wards.

“This achievement was recognised as the ‘Best Rural Housing Project’. Another example is Abaqulusi Local Municipality, which received the Greenest Rural Municipality Award for 2021,” he said.

Hlabisa said in 2021 a total of 55 863 water pipes burst in Johannesburg alone as a result of the ruling party’s failure to maintain water infrastructure.

“With our country ravaged by Covid-19, the IFP believes that now, more than ever, the provision of water and sanitation is non-negotiable,” he said.

Hlabisa said service delivery was a matter of life or death.

“You can ask the people who live where we govern about our track record,” he said.

