Local Elections 2021

News | South Africa | Elections | Local Elections 2021

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
23 Oct 2021
9:14 am

WATCH LIVE: DA holds final rally before local elections

Citizen Reporter

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to appear before thousands of eager supporters gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

Supporters have gathered in their numbers at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg to attend the DA's last rally on 23 October 2021. Photo: Twitter/@Our_DA

In a last push before local government elections are held in eight days’ time, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is currently hosting their final ‘Get Things Done’ rally in Mary Fitzgerald Square, Johannesburg. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to appear before the thousands of eager supporters gathered in Joburg on Saturday morning. 

In a Q&A conducted with The Citizen earlier this week, the party said when it gets a strong enough mandate, “we clean up a town, stabilise its finances, plan and invest for the future and improve service delivery, creating jobs in the process.”

“We want to bring this same record of excellence to South Africans across the country. 

“Where the DA governs, we get things done.”

They also pledged to reduce “fruitless and wasteful expenditure”, and to bring a record of excellence to all. 

Watch the party’s last rally below.

DA to bring record of excellence to all South Africans

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

EISH!

Nando’s gives ‘lemon and herb' response to DA election poster debate
53 mins ago
53 mins ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Meshoe's ACPD wants to close the tap of fraud and corruption after elections
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

'Vote for small party if you want Change'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

ANC municipality sets Grade 11 standard for its managers
3 hours ago
3 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

EISH!

Nando’s gives ‘lemon and herb' response to DA election poster debate
53 mins ago
53 mins ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Meshoe's ACPD wants to close the tap of fraud and corruption after elections
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

'Vote for small party if you want Change'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

ANC municipality sets Grade 11 standard for its managers
3 hours ago
3 hours ago