WATCH LIVE: DA holds final rally before local elections

Citizen Reporter

In a last push before local government elections are held in eight days’ time, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is currently hosting their final ‘Get Things Done’ rally in Mary Fitzgerald Square, Johannesburg.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to appear before the thousands of eager supporters gathered in Joburg on Saturday morning.

In a Q&A conducted with The Citizen earlier this week, the party said when it gets a strong enough mandate, “we clean up a town, stabilise its finances, plan and invest for the future and improve service delivery, creating jobs in the process.”

“We want to bring this same record of excellence to South Africans across the country.

“Where the DA governs, we get things done.”

They also pledged to reduce “fruitless and wasteful expenditure”, and to bring a record of excellence to all.

Watch the party’s last rally below.