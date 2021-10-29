AIC mayoral candidate wants to grow economy through cooperatives

Amanda Watson

Until election day on Monday, The Citizen is opening up space for political parties and independent

candidates to promote themselves and their platforms in their own words.

To level the playing field, all parties and independent candidates will answer the same questions in a maximum of 150 words per question.

If you wish to take part, please e-mail: amandaw@citizen.co.za

Today, African Independent Congress (AIC) mayoral candidate Dr Naaltjie Benjamin speaks.

1. Complete the statement: I believe the AIC is the best to elect to run municipalities because ….

I believe my party is the best to run municipalities as we are a people-centred party and wherever we co-governed, we did well and the departments we headed were excelling.

2. How do you intend to cut municipalities’ costs such as excessive salaries, vehicle allowances, staff complements and the like?

As the AIC, we will ensure that we have competent people to do the work but we will also deal with the issue of inflating staff in the offices.

ALSO READ: DA keeps shooting itself in the foot

3. How will you hold your local government representatives accountable? (How will they report to the people?)

Councillors will report back to their constituencies quarterly and will have frequent public meetings in order to listen to the needs of communities.

Councillors should be available seven days a week.

4. People are broke and battling to pay their municipal bills, unemployment is at a record high, what are your plans to stimulate the local economy and, help ratepayers meet their obligations?

We will look at establishing cooperatives in wards so that the local economy can grow.

ALSO READ: AIC angry at IEC for putting them at bottom of ballot, ANC at top