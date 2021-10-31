Police presence ramped up as hotspot voting stations increase from 9 to 15

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Mpumalanga on Saturday October 30 to assess security in the province ahead of the local government elections on Monday November 1 when millions of South Africans will be heading to the polls to make their mark.

An escalation of political killings in the province lead to Mpumalanga being flagged as a hotspot for violence on election day.

Speaking to eNCA yesterday Cele said they wanted to assure voters in the province that the police and all security agencies will be working with the community to ensure that “things go well” and that if “things deviate, we will be there to bring them on the right path.”

He added that police presence in the province have been ramped up as the hot spot voting stations have increased from 9 to 15.

“I’m confident that police will ensure law and order while SANDF troops assist in guarding key infrastructure and other key points not only in Mpumalanga, but across the country. This means the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies on the ground will be at hand to ensure that no one is obstructed or intimidated while trying to access a voting station and that there is safety during these elections,” Cele said in a statement released on Saturday.

The Police Ministry added that they are encouraged that more police officers have been deployed to areas of concern, across KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern and Western Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. “These deployments will remain the status quo until after the election results are announced or for longer, if necessary.”

According to a report by Mail & Guardian police identified at least 300 high risk areas in four provinces – the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as local government election hotspots.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed on Saturday when special voting started, and they will remain on the ground until Wednesday.

“The SANDF will not go to the voting stations as it will deal with other instalments like [monitoring] government infrastructure which will help to release the police to focus on the work around the elections,” Cele told media earlier this week.

Several people have been killed and injured during the ANC’s candidate selection process. The most recent being Thulani Shangase who was killed after returning from an campaign meeting ahead of the local government elections.

Speaking to eNCA on Sunday morning, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Electoral Commission Sy Mamabolo assured voters heading to the polls today and tomorrow that it is safe to do so following reports of service delivery protests which lead to several voting stations needing to close on the first day of special voting on Saturday. He said contingency plans are in place, should the need arise for them.

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers