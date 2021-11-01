Elections 2021: Don’t forget your pen and umbrella

Cheryl Kahla

Elections are here and while pens will be provided at stations, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) urge South Africans to take their own pens when they cast their vote.

Elections 2021: Make your mark

Take your own pen

By using your own pen, you’ll cut down on the time it takes to sanitise voting stations and equipment, making it all the easier to cast your vote without the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“The pandemic has made us rethink everything, even pens! Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens”, the IEC tweeted earlier this week.

“If a voter forgets to bring their own pen, the Electoral Commission will provide one for them.”

That said, all Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed at voting stations today.

The IEC said all pens provided at voting stations will be sanitised after each use, “but voters are still welcome to bring their own pens to vote safe should they choose to do so”.

Stay under your umbrella

In addition to taking your own pen, don’t forget an umbrella to keep the sun at bay, and a bottle of water to stay hydrated.

The queues are long, you might even want to take a fold-up chair if you are so inclined.

If you have any last-minute questions – such as where they can vote, and what time voting stations close – we have you covered.

Elections 2021 FAQ

Where do I vote

If you are registered to vote in the 2021 local government elections, you can find your voting station information by checking your voter registration status.

Check your status by clicking here. This will direct you to a page where you enter your ID number and are redirected to information about where you are registered to vote today.

You can also check your registration status by SMSing your ID number to 32810. Each SMS costs R1.

