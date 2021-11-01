Election fraud to be dealt with severely, says Steenhuisen

Cheryl Kahla

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addressed the media on election day, from a voting station in Durban North where he had been voting since 1994.

In light of rumours doing the rounds about closed voting stations and allegations of people rigging ballot papers, Steenhuisen said it’s not difficult to track fraud.

Elections 2021: Steenhuisen’s remarks

Election fraud

He said hiccups are expected and added that party agents are dealing with those matters, “and will get to the bottom” of any fraud which may be uncovered.

“If anyone has been involved in election fraud, they need to be dealt with severely.”

“It’s largely gone smoothly” – John Steenhuisen.

He said the election is an expression “of the people’s will and cannot be subverted by people who are desperately trying to cling to power through means other than the democratic ballot polls.”

Don’t forget your umbrella

Meanwhile, the DA Shadow Minister of Finance and Mayoral Candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis urged voters to take an umbrella.

While residents in the southern parts of the country will need it to keep dry, those in the northern parts will need to avoid a severe case of sunburn.

Don’t let one day of rainy weather rob you of progress for the next five years. Bring an umbrella or a jacket and be part of a DA victory that will secure Cape Town’s future!#GHLforMayor #VoteDA pic.twitter.com/AhKaE1b5Gq— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 1, 2021

