2021 Local Elections: Here are the IEC lists of candidates

The IEC said local government elections will be the most contested in South Africa, with more than 95,000 candidates staking their place in the ballots.

Political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the Local Government Elections had until 21 September to submit their nominations.

The final list was certified and published on 29 September 2021.

2021 Local Elections

We’ve included the IEC’s list of candidates below. Do note, information is abbreviated for security reasons and does not include supporting documentation or ID numbers.

Gauteng Candidate list

Western Cape

Limpopo

Mpumalanga

Eastern Cape

KwaZulu-Natal

Free State

North West

Free and fair elections

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said the commission is ready to welcome South Africans to the polls. Moreover, the commission is confident all preparations are in place for free and fair elections.

Mashinini said the commission has done everything in its powers “to prepare for these elections which are highly contested given the number of candidates and parties which are contesting”.

Last week, Mashinini insisted that transparency is critical and the integrity of the results would be secured from vote-rigging.

Find your voting station

