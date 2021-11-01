Local Elections 2021

1 Nov 2021
2021 Local Elections: Here are the IEC lists of candidates

The final list of candidates was certified and published on 29 September 2021.

Photo: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden

The IEC said local government elections will be the most contested in South Africa, with more than 95,000 candidates staking their place in the ballots.

Political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the Local Government Elections had until 21 September to submit their nominations.

Note: Latest live updates follow below the embedded elections results map.

The final list was certified and published on 29 September 2021.

2021 Local Elections

IEC list candidates

We’ve included the IEC’s list of candidates below. Do note, information is abbreviated for security reasons and does not include supporting documentation or ID numbers.

Gauteng Candidate list

GP081021Download

Western Cape

WC081021Download

Limpopo

LIM081021Download

Mpumalanga

MP081021Download

Eastern Cape

EC081021Download

KwaZulu-Natal

KZN081021Download

Free State

FS081021Download

North West

NW081021Download

Free and fair elections

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said the commission is ready to welcome South Africans to the polls. Moreover, the commission is confident all preparations are in place for free and fair elections.

Mashinini said the commission has done everything in its powers “to prepare for these elections which are highly contested given the number of candidates and parties which are contesting”.

Last week, Mashinini insisted that transparency is critical and the integrity of the results would be secured from vote-rigging.

Find your voting station

