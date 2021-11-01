‘No one deserves our votes’ – Why some are boycotting the polls

Rorisang Kgosana

While millions of South Africans are queueing to cast their votes in today’s local government elections, many have chosen to stay away, saying casting a vote is a waste of time

While today is a public holiday to allow citizens to cast their votes, many have chosen to open their shops, tend to their gardens, or just relax at home instead.

One of these is Tebogo Letseka, 51, who said despite growing up under apartheid and seeing some improvements post 1994, this time she won’t be heading to the voting stations.

While she took part in all previous elections, she says there was no one worthy of her vote for the mayor of her municipality in Tshwane this time around

“Why should I vote? When I look around, there’s nothing these people are doing. Sometimes we say ‘better the devil we know than the devil we don’t know’ but I know this devil, so I’m not interested.”

“Look at the DA now in Tshwane. When you walk around the townships, there are potholes everywhere. They just promise things but don’t deliver. Other people can vote. As long as I didn’t contribute to whoever takes over, then my conscience is clear,” she said.

Rudy Opperman, who runs a fast food deli in Centurion opened up shop this morning.

Opperman said politicians only work during the election year, while the remaining years are ignored.

“They have four years. In those four years they use one year to do something. The three years they use to get sponsorships for the next votes,” said Opperman.

Thozama Figlan said she was not going to vote but was pressurised by her family to head to the voting stations. The 35-year-old said while the 27 years of democracy showed some difference, South Africa is now facing new challenges.

“They always say if it weren’t for the ANC, we wouldn’t be able to vote. That is in the past now. We are no longer fighting for freedom. I think we are now fighting for economic freedom. We should now be having a new conversation.”

“Honestly, I’m going to vote this afternoon but only because my friends and family have been pressurising me to.”

