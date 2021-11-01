Festive election in Reiger Park

Hein Kaiser

It was all colour, excitement, boom boxes and loud music, stance cars and smiles at the various voting stations in Ekurhuleni’s Reiger Park. Here voters believe that they can make a difference to their community simply by casting a vote, and that they have no right to complain if they abstain.

The election atmosphere was festive, and the Patriotic Alliance and the ANC were neck and neck in the best dressed and most festive activist gazebos. But it’s the whole neighbourhood, too – taxis and cars flying banners, hooting and placards posted in rear windows. This is what an election should feel like.

“Tannie” Anna Premore and friend Avis Phillips live opposite a voting station. But, along with family members Cleo and Raylene Phillips they have made people watching the day’s sport and settled on the pavement outside the IEC perimeter with a cooler box. They love talking politics and “Tannie Anna” says that she voted early on.

“It’s really important that we cast our vote this time around and, we are voting for what happens in our community in the local government elections. This impacts our daily lives, and therefore I voted.”

Avis agrees and says that this year they are spoilt for choice.

“There are so many candidates, parties and independents to choose from.”

To the left and right of the election-people-watching foursome are a host of gazebos. The DA’s candidate Sobia Wilfred is in attendance.

“It’s been a great day and I am pleased with the turnout so far.”

“It’s his first time standing for election, and he says that he is both nervous and excited. I hope we take the council,” he says, “the community is gatvol and people are serious about service delivery in Reiger Park. Youth development and housing are huge issues, here.”







It was a buzz no matter ideological differences in Reiger Park.

The ANC’s candidate contesting the same ward, Shadrack Mdululi, says he’s been out all day doing voter education and making sure that people head to the polls. This is also his election debut after spending much of his career in the corporate world.

“I come from a retail background, and this is my first taste of politics.”

He’s been driving around Reiger Park on an ANC branded bakkie, loud music blaring from its speakers. The enthusiasm for his candidacy is tangible and the green, yellow and black gazebo festive with support.

But nothing beats the all-day election action at the Patriotic Alliance social club also known as its election effort. Everyone’s dressed in luminous green with activists sharing lunch and election anecdotes. On why voting for the PA is so important, one activist told The Citizen that the party is not about politics, but community.

“We are all about fixing up communities and making it better for our people, not about rhetoric and false promises. We just go out and get our hands dirty.”

Across the street from the PA is one of the many independent candidates also contesting the election. It’s another festive area with everyone in tees printed with hearts and the hashtag #fixreigerpark. Cyril Reeby seems a local favourite and as he arrived the dozen or so activists and helper-outers in attendance came alive.

In stark contrast to most of the fun, ActionSA and another independent candidate isolated themselves from the noise on an opposite street corner. There were about two posters flapping in the wind and tired looking people behind the trestle table. Dusty and deserted and the only politicos that, in this instance, dampened the vibe of an otherwise bustling, friend and foe buzz about the 2021 Local Government Elections in Reiger Park.