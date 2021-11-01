Limpopo ballot box ‘in quarantine’ after being tampered with

Citizen Reporter

An Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official from Limpopo has been fired with immediate effect after opening a ballot box.

The official was working at a voting station in Botlokwa when a voter was alleged to have requested for the box to be opened, after an error was made on a ballot paper, IEC Limpopo provincial manager Itumeleng Seanego told the media on Monday night.

According to procedures, if a voter makes a mistake on a ballot paper, they can request a new paper from a presiding IEC official, but once the vote is placed in the ballot box, any errors cannot be undone.

Seanego said even if all party agents agreed to the procedure of opening the box, it was “incorrect in law”, and “measures had to be taken to remedy the situation”.

As a result of the official’s actions, and procedures not being followed, the person in question was fired.

As for the ballot box, it has since been quarantined, to “ensure integrity”, Seanego continued.

Compiled by Nica Richards