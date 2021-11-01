Follow the 2021 local government election results live here!

Citizen Reporter

After a day of voting in all 278 municipalities in South Africa, the ballots are cast and the long process of voting and announcing the results began after polling stations closed at 9pm.

The fight is on to control each of the eight metropolitan municipalities, which are home to more than two-thirds of South Africans and all have enormous budgets.

Election results

There are also 44 district and 226 local municipalities, many of which have fallen into severe states of disrepair with the governing African National Congress promising to do better this time and the many opposition parties having attempted to convince voters to give them a chance.

Click on the interactive map below to find the latest results for your municipality, courtesy of the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). After clicking on the provinces, each of the municipalities and their results will be displayed.

To keep updated with all the latest news, trends and analysis of this year’s local government elections, you can also just scroll through the live blog below, which is being updated 24 hours a day as The Citizen keeps its finger on the pulse of the results for yyou.

The vote casting on Monday was all done and dusted, and perhaps one of the few good things that could come out of this looking like the lowest voter turnout in South African democratic history is that the count could be concluded far more quickly than in previous years.

That news may also come as music to the ears of the many parties contesting the ANC for power, as low turnouts tend to shrink its share of the vote.

Low voter turnout

The low turnout was blamed on voter apathy, unhappiness about load shedding, fears about Covid-19 and general protest at years of poor governance, corruption, maladministration, wasteful expenditure, lack of service delivery and outright theft.

In early results on Tuesday morning, a clear trend began to emerge that ActionSA was a popular choice in the municipalities it chose to contest and focus on intensively.

Particularly in Johannesburg, former mayor Herman Mashaba stands to take a sizeable share of the vote from his former party, the DA, while also possibly hurting the ANC.

The early mood also suggested that the EFF was largely able to rely on its faithful army of red berets after it mounted an energetic nationwide campaign.

While there were some reported voting irregularities, the day proceeded for the most part peacefully.

It now remains to be seen who will have the power to pick mayors in councils before this year is out.

The elections have taken place very late this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, with the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) instructed by the Constitutional Court not to delay going to the polls any later than 1 November 2021.

Only the Democratic Alliance has a substantial counter-record of governance and has been using this as its primary election message in the hope this may be enough to overcome some voters’ misgivings about the party’s recent fractious record with South African identity politics.

One thing is certain, and that is that complicated coalitions are likely to remain with us for the next five years in local government, and this time around could be even more tumultuous, with numerous major and upcoming players declaring their unwillingness to work with each other before even the first ballot could be counted.

The DA said they would avoid the EFF and has flip-flopped on whether to work with the ANC. ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba has called the ANC a curse, and vowed never to consider co-governance.

The EFF has, however, said they’re open for any number of outcomes and its leaders are playing their cards close to their chest.

It’s likely they will once again have the final say on who gets power and who not once the count reaches 100% countrywide.

A record number of smaller parties may also find themselves with a big seat at the table if they find themselves in a kingmaker position, especially in a metro.

The results started being announced from about 11pm and will continue to be counted and confirmed for up to another day or two.

The first results came in a rural district of the Eastern Cape, Mzimvubu, where it was an ANC victory. It was the first step in a very long marathon of counting.