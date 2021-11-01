Follow the 2021 local government election results live here!

Citizen Reporter

After a day of voting in all 278 municipalities in South Africa, the ballots are cast and the long process of voting and announcing the results began after polling stations closed at 9pm.

The fight is on to control each of the eight metropolitan municipalities, which are home to more than two-thirds of South Africans and all have enormous budgets. There are also 44 district and 226 local municipalities, many of which have fallen into severe states of disrepair with the governing African National Congress promising to do better this time and the many opposition parties having attempted to convince voters to give them a chance.

Click on the interactive map below to find the latest results for your municipality.

Only the Democratic Alliance has a substantial counter-record of governance and has been using this as its primary election message in the hope this may be enough to overcome some voters’ misgivings about the party’s recent fractious record with South African identity politics.

The Economic Freedom Fighters will be feeling quietly confident after early signs that this 2021 local government election will go down as having the worst voter turnout in South African history, even lower than the dismal 47% seen in 2000. Analysts across the board have suggested that lower turnout is likely to hit the ANC hardest, with smaller parties and their loyal supporters likely to enjoy a greater percentage of the overall vote as a result.

One thing is certain, and that is that complicated coalitions are likely to remain with us for the next five years in local government, and this time around could be even more tumultuous, with numerous major and upcoming players declaring their unwillingness to work with each other before even the first ballot could be counted.

The DA said they would avoid the EFF and has flip-flopped on whether to work with the ANC. ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba has called the ANC a curse, and vowed never to consider co-governance. The EFF has, however, said they’re open for any number of outcomes and its leaders are playing their cards close to their chest. It’s likely they will once again have the final say on who gets power and who not once the count reaches 100% countrywide.

A record number of smaller parties may also find themselves with a big seat at the table if they find themselves in a kingmaker position, especially in a metro.

The results started being announced from about 11pm and will continue to be counted and confirmed for up to another day or two.

The first results came in in the Eastern Cape, where it was an ANC victory.