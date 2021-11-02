Elections 2021: ActionSA ‘takes white votes in Johannesburg’

Cheryl Kahla

As the votes trickle in, one thing is clear: ActionSA was a popular choice despite only contesting in six municipalities.

While the suburban turnout was lower than expected, elections analyst Dawie Scholtz said, “ActionSA [is] making inroads with white voters”.

ActionSA voter turnout

Kwadukuza

Note: Article continues below the embedded elections results map.

It was revealed shortly after 1am that Action SA won its first voting district – Kwadukuza, Ward 15, in Stranger – with 37% of the votes, beating the DA by only one percent.

Meanwhile, the ANC managed a meagre 18% of the 52% voter turnout in Kwadukuza.

Sandringham and Soweto

In Sandringham, The DA walked away with the majority of the votes (71%), while Action SA’s tally ended on 13% and the ANC on 7%.

ActionSA was the clear winner in Soweto as well.

The overall voter turnout at the Protea Glen Primary School was 46%, with ActionSA taking 34% of the slice, compared to the ANC’s 32%, the EFF’s 25%, and the DA’s 3%.

However, the party’s vote wasn’t “equally strong everywhere”, Scholtz said.

As per the data he shared, the Gospel Church VD in Protea Glen had a voter turnout of 37%, of which the ANC received 63% of the votes, the EFF 15%, the Action SA 9% and the DA only 5%.

Parkhurst

Action SA also dominated the ANC at the Parkhurst Primary School (19% compared to 4%).

Scholtz said: “It seems like Action SA is taking 15-20% of the white vote in Johannesburg”.

What a wow. @Action4SA just won a VD off of the ANC in Soweto.



Protea Glen Primary School



Turnout 46%



2021

ActionSA 34% (+34)

ANC 32% (-26)

EFF 25% (-6)

DA 3% (-4)

(didn't exist in 2016)



2019:

ANC 58%

EFF 31%

DA 7%



Just wow. @Action4SA cutting the ANC almost in half here— Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) November 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Voters having a hard time finding ActionSA on their ballots

Leaders who ‘fight corruption’

During Herman Mashaba’s last rally, the party leader said Action SA will “will fight corruption because we have leaders that didn’t just talk about it, they actually fought it”.

He said the party would commit to lifestyle audits of senior managers and politicians.

“When I commit ActionSA to delivering the rule of law, I do so with a track record.”

He said the party represents South Africans “who are determined to set [SA] free from the restraints of a broken political system and build a prosperous, non-racial and secure future.”

ActionSA Mayoral Candidates:

Herman Mashaba – Johannesburg,

Dr Makhosi Khoza – eThekwini,

Abel Tau – Tshwane,

Tlhogi Moseki – Ekurhuleni,

Nel Sewraj – KwaDukuza,

Faizel Cassim – Newcastle

A complete list of the party’s Ward Candidates can be perused here.