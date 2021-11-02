55% of votes counted, says IEC as it chases 90% goal on Tuesday

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

As at 7.30pm, 55% of the 64,502 results expected had been finalised, announced Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) Sy Mamabolo in a media briefing on Tuesday evening.

The Northern Cape has completed 89% of its results, followed by Western Cape at 72% and the Eastern Cape at 70%, with the rest of the provinces’ completion rate ranging between 37 and 67 per cent.

Mamabolo said some areas in Tshwane had a low ballot count due to the “infrastructure and the manpower”.

“It takes time to conclude the actual counting process,” said Mamabolo.

78% of all results were in the system waiting to be scanned and audited as the IEC aims to finalise at least 90% of all the votes tonight.

According to Mamabolo, 94 out of 163 municipalities had been completed.

“We will spare no effort that the majority of the of 163 municipalities are completed within the planned time,” said Mamabolo.

The IEC said it was normal for people to cast doubts on the results at this stage of the counting as they are not always what people expect.

“When voting closes and counting begins, there’s a lot of apprehension, we’re careful to be defensive but also work hard to present accurate numbers. The numbers of the board at the results centre have been audited. We now accept that where someone has evidence on the numbers presented, we will follow processes to deal with them. We can only deal with the votes presented to us, if they’re are not with us, we cannot be accountable for that.”

Meanwhile, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said the party’s senate would meet tonight to discuss coalitions details.

“We have committed to engage residents on the coalition partners they would prefer us to consider. The ANC is the only party we have ruled out, but we will only consider arrangements that put the interests of the people ahead of politics and political parties.”



