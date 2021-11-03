Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
3 Nov 2021
6:00 am
Local Elections 2021

Parties gear up for coalitions as election results trickle in

Eric Naki

The ANC-led coalition at Ekurhuleni metro is an excellent example of a working coalition because the minority partners were cooperating well.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Neil McCartney
This year’s local government elections could see more coalitions across ideological lines emerging – as the coalitions became the buzzword among political parties at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results operations centre in Pretoria on Tuesdsay. The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA said they were ready for coalitions. But the DA was not interested in any coalition with the EFF, while ActionSA would partner with any other party except the ANC. ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula conceded that it’s unlikely that the ANC would get an outright majority in the three metros...

