Parties gear up for coalitions as election results trickle in

This year’s local government elections could see more coalitions across ideological lines emerging – as the coalitions became the buzzword among political parties at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results operations centre in Pretoria on Tuesdsay. The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA said they were ready for coalitions. But the DA was not interested in any coalition with the EFF, while ActionSA would partner with any other party except the ANC. ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula conceded that it’s unlikely that the ANC would get an outright majority in the three metros...

This year’s local government elections could see more coalitions across ideological lines emerging – as the coalitions became the buzzword among political parties at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results operations centre in Pretoria on Tuesdsay.

The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA said they were ready for coalitions. But the DA was not interested in any coalition with the EFF, while ActionSA would partner with any other party except the ANC.

ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula conceded that it’s unlikely that the ANC would get an outright majority in the three metros it lost in 2016 due to the poor voter turnout, therefore it is willing to enter into coalition.

But the party vowed it wouldn’t sacrifice itself into coalitions where it was not wanted, but instead it would be guided by principle and percentage it received in the election results.

The ANC would not be selective but the principle would apply in deciding who must be its partners. DA leader John Steenhuisen said they would consider a coalition with other parties but not the EFF.

ALSO READ: Polls closed, darkness returns: Eskom warns of load shedding ‘at short notice’

He did not elaborate but the two parties have ideological differences particularly on land reform. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said although he left the DA he would consider working with it in a coalition should it win.

The DA did not approve of the friendship between Mashaba as then DA Joburg mayor and the Parties gear up for coalitions as election results trickle in EFF, leading Mashaba to resign. Mashaba said his main reason for rejecting any partnership with the ANC was alleged corruption in the governing party.

Mbalula said with the poorest voter turnout in this year’s local government elections, coalitions were inevitable and the ANC was ready for them.

But he stressed that where these partnerships did not work, the governing party would not force it.

He cited the ANC-led coalition at Ekurhuleni metro as an excellent example of a working coalition because the minority partners were cooperating well.

In the metro, the ruling party was in coalition with the African Independent Congress, Pan Africanist Congress, Patriotic Alliance and the Independent Ratepayers Association of South Africa.

The partnership emerged after the 2016 election when the DA almost won the metro but the ANC enticed the other parties to come to its side to make up the numbers.

Mbalula said despite the poor turnout and the results indicating possible marginal wins by parties, the ANC would retain most of its current wards.

This year’s local government elections could see more coalitions across ideological lines emerging – as the coalitions became the buzzword among political parties at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results operations centre in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA said they were ready for coalitions. But the DA was not interested in any coalition with the EFF, while ActionSA would partner with any other party except the ANC.

ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula conceded that it’s unlikely that the ANC would get an outright majority in the three metros it lost in 2016 due to the poor voter turnout, therefore it is willing to enter into coalition.

But the party vowed it wouldn’t sacrifice itself into coalitions where it was not wanted, but instead it would be guided by principle and percentage it received in the election results.

The ANC would not be selective but the principle would apply in deciding who must be its partners.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said they would consider a coalition with other parties but not the EFF. He did not elaborate but the two parties have ideological differences particularly on land reform.

ALSO READ: Elections 2021: Ramaphosa shuts down possibility of ANC entering any coalition

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said although he left the DA he would consider working with it in a coalition should it win.

The DA did not approve of the friendship between Mashaba as then DA Joburg mayor and the Parties gear up for coalitions as election results trickle in EFF, leading Mashaba to resign.

Mashaba said his main reason for rejecting any partnership with the ANC was alleged corruption in the governing party.

Mbalula said with the poorest voter turnout in this year’s local government elections, coalitions were inevitable and the ANC was ready for them. But he stressed that where these partnerships did not work, the governing party would not force it.

He cited the ANC-led coalition at Ekurhuleni metro as an excellent example of a working coalition because the minority partners were cooperating well.

In the metro, the ruling party was in coalition with the African Independent Congress, Pan Africanist Congress, Patriotic Alliance and the Independent Ratepayers Association of South Africa.

The partnership emerged after the 2016 election when the DA almost won the metro but the ANC enticed the other parties to come to its side to make up the numbers.

Mbalula said despite the poor turnout and the results indicating possible marginal wins by parties, the ANC would retain most of its current wards.