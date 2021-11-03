Watch: ‘We’re not losers’, say ANC, despite losing significant national support

Rorisang Kgosana

Despite the ruling party’s electoral numbers falling below the 50% mark, the ANC do not see themselves as losers, saying the party is not desperate for coalitions with those that spoke out against working with them.

Speaking from the IEC’s national Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Tshwane on Wednesday afternoon, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte accused the media of promoting a narrative that they were “losers”. This isn’t true, she said, since the ANC was still the party with the majority of the vote.

According to the IEC’s at the time, the ANC was in the lead with 46.02% nationally, followed by the DA at 21% and the EFF at 10.33%.

This, Duarte insisted, meant the ANC was still a winning party.

“We are not losers here. As far as we are concerned, we are the winning party on that board. We are the leading party on that board. Our numbers have gone down and we have given you the objective reasons why. That does not make you a loser but makes you a pragmatic party that understands why it is where it is.

“Also, we do not disrespect the electorate. They have spoken. They have put us in the position they put us in and we are not uncomfortable with that position. I think we need to say to you [the media], who’s narrative it has been,” she said.

ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 3 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 3 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

ANC head of elections and Minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula (L), ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte (C) and ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 3 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula at the IEC’s results operational centre in Pretoria on 2 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Meanwhile, members of the national executive committee and the team led by Jeff Radebe which assesses election results, were planning to meet on Friday to consider approaching potential party allies for coalitions in municipalities where they couldn’t win outright majorities.

However, they ANC would not go into a coalition with a party that has a racist agenda, does not believe in local economic development or black economic empowerment, Duarte explained.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile also insisted that they wouldn’t be begging any party for a coalition as they were not desperate.

“When people don’t want to, why do you follow them? We are not desperate. Those who want to work with us, our doors are open. Those who say ‘no’ to the ANC, we are not going to chase them. But our door is open. We want to work with parties that put people first.

“Coalitions are messy if you start on the wrong footing. That is why we are carefully considering going into it. Firstly, when we go into government, we want to deliver services to our people. Therefore, we must choose to work with those who help us to pursue that agenda. If we approach it that way, it won’t be messy,” said Mashatile.

Meanwhile, the IEC has captured 79% of the expected results, even though the Electoral Commission had promised to complete 90% of the counts by Tuesday night.

Northern Cape was nearly complete, with 95.5% of votes being counted, followed by the Eastern Cape at 88%, Western Cape at 83%.

The ANC stands at 50.22% votes in the Northern Cape, while they stood at a high 64.3% in the Eastern Cape. In the Western Cape, the DA was again leading with 54.65%.

