Final election results live: 30% of SA’s councils will be run by coalitions

At the time of publishing, 98,5 of all votes have been counted and 99.9% of results have been added to the system, awaiting scanning and auditing.

Election results: The final push

It’s been a tightly contested election, with a record number of hung municipalities, meaning the following few days are sure to see plenty of horse trading and negotiations as parties try to secure coalitions.

In Gauteng alone, the ANC failed to secure outright majorities in nine of the province’s 11 municipalities, including the three Metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Remarkably though, the party has boosted its share of the Limpopo vote to 60,8%.

Everyone wants to take Herman Mashaba to the municipal ball, but the ActionSA leader is still playing hard to get as he angles for the mayor’s chain which will enable him to root out corruption in the City of Joburg.

By late last night, Mashaba had spurned an approach from the ANC. And if the Democratic Alliance (DA) have not called him yet, it is imminent, according to DA sources.

Despite the old guard in the ANC and DA still walking away with most of the spoils, it is the smaller parties and independent candidates who have stolen the show in the 2021 local government election.

Wards across the country are being won by what promises to be an unprecedented number of debutants and political parties that are only a few years old.

The ANC and DA have seen scores of wards taken from them by smaller parties and independent candidates across the country.