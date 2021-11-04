Tshwane likely to have another DA-led coalition as parties try to block ANC-EFF union

Rorisang Kgosana

Results for the highly contested City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality are not looking good for either the ANC and DA, but two of the top five parties in the city are willing to work with the DA to reduce chances of an ANC-EFF coalition.

While 97% of the votes in the metro have been captured and finalised, the ANC and DA have both failed to achieve a majority, with results standing at 34.55% and 32.08% respectively by Thursday morning.

Malema: Like in Tshwane, we would get into an agreement with someone who will fix the water in Hammanskraal in six months. If no one agrees with us on anything, we are prepared to sit in our opposition benches and play our role as the opposition. #EFFPresser @TheCitizen_News — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) November 4, 2021

The top five parties in the city include the EFF at 10.71%, followed by ActionSA at 8.61% and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) at 7.84%.

After five years of a DA-led coalition in the city, four different mayors, being placed under administration in 2019, and a failed DA-EFF relationship, it seems smaller parties remain more willing to support the DA than the ANC.

While no formal coalition talks have started, the FF+ are willing to back the DA again, said the party’s member of Parliament (MP) Wouter Wessels.

“We are currently in coalition with the DA in certain municipalities like Tshwane, since 2016. So, we will do that again. We will hold them more accountable than we could in 2016, because we were much smaller. We now have a larger chunk of power in such coalitions. So, we will definitely do that,” he said.

While ActionSA has been vocal on never working with the ANC, a coalition with the DA and smaller parties in Tshwane would be ideal for service delivery.

The party’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane, Abel Tau, said while they were still considering the best possible combination of parties to deliver services, working with the DA and other parties could be possible.

“To an extent, even at face value, there are a lot of things we can agree on like our fight against corruption and to employ the best people to do the job and hold people to account. We can all agree that we have failed the people of Tshwane in terms of Hammanskraal water, in terms of the general basic service delivery and therefore it is easier and more workable if you look at the combination of parties,” said Tau.

