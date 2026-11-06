ELECTIONS LIVE: ANC support collapses, MK Party leads KZN, DA rallies back in Joburg

Catch up with all the latest news ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Counting has finished, and results continue to pour in after millions of South Africans took to the polls in the 2026 Local Government elections this week.

Coalitions are set to take the spotlight in many metros and municipalities across the country, after voters cast their ballots for those they believe can deliver much-needed services.

With around 70% of votes counted nationally, the ANC’s collapse in support is evident across most of the country.

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Opposition parties are leading in three provinces: the DA in the Western Cape and Gauteng, and the MK party in KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA has also rallied back over the 40% mark in Joburg overnight.

We should get nearly all the results in today, with a much clearer picture of the numbers needed. Then it is time for parties to start making calls to political friends and foes.

The Northern Cape is nearly done with reporting its votes, with the ANC winning around 41% of the votes across the province. It controls 7 councils, with the RTC controlling the other in Tsantsabane. 17 more councils are hung. It would be an increase over the 10 hung last Local Government Elections.

Around 15.9 million South Africans turned out to vote, with Gauteng recording the highest voter turnout. There were 29.2 million registered voters for this election, making turnout an estimated 54.4%.

The total voter turnout in South Africa’s last local government elections in 2021 was 45.86%