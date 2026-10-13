Election on booze: What major political parties are saying about alcohol abuse and harm

'We want South Africans to look at what the parties are saying. They are hardly saying anything.'

Political parties are being urged to give greater attention to alcohol-related harm by placing the issue higher on their agendas ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) is calling for stronger action from government through its True Cost of Alcohol campaign, which argues that alcohol-related harm contributes to pressure on health services and violence.

Nomcebo Dlamini, the director of SAAPA’s True Cost of Alcohol campaign, told The Citizen that “the harms that are caused by alcohol are causing the country much more than the revenue that government is getting from it.”

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The cost of alcohol harm

The true cost of alcohol in South Africa extends beyond the price of a drink; strained families, overwhelmed communities, and pressure on public healthcare bear the consequences.

Dlamini pointed out the spread of taverns in poor communities. While stressing that neither alcohol nor taverns are the sole cause, she said, “their proliferation causes an enabling environment” for social issues, including gender-based violence.

“When it comes to GBV in the country, it is enabled by alcohol,” she added.

The campaign advocates for stronger control measures centred around alcohol consumption and distribution.

Election Accountability Tracker

SAAPA has created an Election Accountability Tracker to help South Africans make an informed decision on who to vote for on 4 November. The tracker scores parties on what their manifestos say about alcohol, child protection, GBV, and liquor licensing.

The initiative is aimed at looking beyond campaign promises by monitoring whether political parties follow through on their commitments after the elections.

Dlamini argues that the stakes are high as she believes no party mentions local drug action committees, a statutory mandate of every municipality that the mayor must appoint.

“If they’re not even mentioning it, that means they’re not looking at it, and that means there’s no plan that’s around that.”

What the manifestos say

A look at the four major parties’ manifestos shows limited attention to alcohol, mostly through awareness and enforcement.

“The manifesto is literally their Bible. It’s what is going to guide what they do once they get into office.” Dlamini noted.

ANC

The ANC’s 2026 local government manifesto commits municipalities to tackling substance abuse and drug-related harm, including enforcing by-laws against unlawful liquor outlets, and strengthening referrals to treatment and social services.

DA

The DA’s manifesto broadly focuses on making communities safer by calling for stricter regulation of liquor outlets, action against illegal taverns, and greater community involvement in the liquor licensing process.

MK party

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s published manifesto does not set out a specific alcohol-control policy.

EFF

The EFF identifies alcohol abuse among the social problems it wants communities to be free from.

They advocate for municipal rehabilitation centres and community-based programmes to combat substance abuse.

Accountability extends to after ballots are counted

SAAPA stressed it is non-partisan.

“We are hoping for an alcohol safer South Africa, and that begins with alcohol safer municipalities.

“That is our ultimate goal with this election manifesto tracker,” Dlamini added.