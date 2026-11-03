Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

Make your mark and treat yourself: Freebies for voters in 2026 local government elections

Picture of Kerese Govender

By Kerese Govender

21 minute read

3 November 2026

11:43 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Who said voting isn't rewarding?

Elections 2026

Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Picture: GettyImages

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

With South Africans getting ready to head to their nearest voting station on Wednesday, November 4, voters can look forward to more than just having a say in the direction of their local government.

Several businesses are offering voters special deals and complimentary treats to encourage South Africans to earn their inked thumbs. Voters can reward themselves for making their mark and taking a stand.

Spur

At Spurs locations nationwide, voters can claim a free soft-serve ice cream with any main meal. Show them your marked thumb on November 4 and enjoy!

Elections 2026

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

Wimpy

At Wimpy, you can get a free coffee after voting on Election Day.

GetBird Brew

Voters can get one free coffee during trading hours at GetBird Brew in Birdhaven, Johannesburg. The offer is available to the first 200 voters who order.

Krispy Kreme

Show your inked finger at your nearest Krispy Kreme and receive a free original glazed doughnut. This treat is available only on November 4 and is limited to one doughnut per voter.

Hennies

For voters who need a chilled drink after casting their ballot, Hennies, a restaurant and sports bar, is offering a complimentary drink. This offer is available for Coca-Cola Zero and Regular, Castle Free, Castle Lager, and Brutal Fruit L’Orange Rossa Infused bottles.

Spar Cantebury

At Spar Cantebury, after showing off your thumb, you can get a special deal on soft serve ice cream for R5.

Create Red Barn

Voters who spend the rest of the public holiday unwinding can get a free Coca-Cola with a ceramic painting. This offer is only available on election day.

Wild Bean Café

After heading to the polls, if you fill up at BP Hyde Park, you can also treat yourself to a free coffee.

Bens Bubble Tea

From 13:00 to 17:00 on election day, Bens Bubble Tea will be open to voters to get 10% off their order.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BEN’S BUBBLE TEA (@bensbubbletea_sa)

Sorbet

For voters who wish to spoil themselves after making their mark, Sorbet is offering 10% off any manicure. The offer is available from November 4 to November 5.

“Pay for 9 fingers, your voting thumb is free.”

Read more on these topics

Elections Krispy Kreme Local/municipal elections nohwb
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Morero on who calls the coalition shots and being ‘Johannesburg’s last ANC mayor’
Motoring Petrol is going down … by one cent
South Africa South Africa’s Agoa exit was ‘predictable and preventable’, US Ambassador Bozell says
Elections 2026 Johannesburg suffering service delivery crisis in week of election
Courts Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn in landmark Bosasa corruption confiscation case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News