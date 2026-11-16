Migration stance hurts EFF

'The EFF should not have preached pan-Africanism at a time when the stakes are so high.'

EFF leader Julius Malema might have misread the mood on immigration, and it cost the party dearly in the recent local government polls.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said Malema had made the mistake of insisting on Pan-Africanism at the wrong time, when the EFF’s own constituency was aggrieved by the presence of undocumented migrants they assumed were taking their services and jobs.

Malema’s insistence on letting undocumented migrants into the country angered voters, including those who are not necessarily EFF members, but who are affected by uncontrolled migration.

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EFF losses support due to bad election messaging

Mashego said the EFF’s election messaging was bad, causing voters to support other parties that were vocal against undocumented migrants.

“Immigration is a hot-button issue in SA. The EFF has been bad on messaging and didn’t read the mood about how people feel about it,” Mashego said.

“The messaging coming from the party has been steadfast that ‘if you believe in xenophobia, don’t vote for us’.

“They could have chosen another word because it painted everybody as being xenophobic, even when they have legitimate grievances around illegal immigration.

“It was punishment that voters went to other parties opposed to illegal immigrants.”

EFF’s timing cost it votes

He said ActionSA’s support increased, followed by Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

These parties gained votes because of their migration policies, and ActionSA and MK supported March and March protests and participated in their street actions.

“The EFF should not have preached pan-Africanism at a time when the stakes are so high. That didn’t work out for them in these elections,” Mashego said.

Gauteng analyst Khanyi Magubane said: “The EFF has been on a collision course with South Africans for a while now on the immigration issue and the call for illegal immigrants to be repatriated to their home countries.

“The EFF has always taken a Pan-African perspective, advocating regional integration. This angered South Africans, who felt Malema was not patriotic or standing with South Africans.”

EFF, ANC downplays immigration issue

Other observers said both the EFF and the ANC took the immigration issue for granted and adopted a rigid stance when they should have been more flexible.

The ANC also lost support, down from 40% in 2024 to 30% in the recent elections, because it failed to deliver services and corruption in the state.

Both Magubane and Mashego said the rise of the MK party also contributed to the EFF’s low vote share, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“What we are seeing most importantly is that the EFF is stagnant and regressing in voter support, at only 6.2% of the votes nationally. In previous local government elections, this figure was 8.19% in 2024 and 10.31% in 2021. “So it’s quite a sharp decline.

“The party needs to go back to the drawing board, look at its policies and adjust, not necessarily change. But its stance on immigration must reflect an understanding of the lived experience of their constituents,” Magubane said.

Resignations

In addition to being overtaken by the MK party nationally and in KwaZulu-Natal, Mashego said breakaways by EFF senior leaders like former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Andile Mngxitama and the resignations of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Mandisa Mashego had cost the party a huge amount of support.

Early in 2024, political analyst Susan Booysen said the EFF had reached the ceiling of its growth and support.