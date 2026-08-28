MK party names Bongani Baloyi as Joburg mayoral candidate ahead of polls

MK party unveiled six metro mayoral candidates, including Baloyi for Johannesburg

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has named Bongani Baloyi as its mayoral candidate in Johannesburg as it unveiled its other five candidates ahead of the November local government elections (LGE).

The party hosted a media briefing on Friday in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, to announce its mayoral candidates following a two-day meeting with national officials.

MK party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo unveiled Baloyi alongside five other metro mayor candidates, including Thulani Shongwe for Ekurhuleni, Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi for eThekwini, Mapaseka Mothibi for Mangaung, Mzwandile Vaaiboom for Buffalo City and Mvuleni Map for Nelson Mandela Bay.

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“The endorsement of these candidates marks an important step towards consolidating the party’s electoral campaign and providing voters with clear leadership choices ahead of the 2026 local government elections,” Nomvalo said.

Baloyi previously served as the Midvaal mayor from 2013 to 2021.

The party announced it has made progress in its preparations for the LGE, including finalising the People’s Mandate, strengthening election operations, managing councillor candidate disputes, endorsing mayoral candidates, growing party membership, strengthening international relations capacity and mobilising volunteers and supporters across the country.

Nomvalo said the party received a presentation on the draft 2026 People’s Mandate, and national officials will now submit their inputs towards the final documents.

He said his office will consolidate the input for final consideration by the relevant committee.

MK party confirmed that the mandate will be formally delivered and released on Friday, 4 September 2026.

The party also introduced the Gwaza Election Operations Centre, a state-of-the-art election operations centre designed to strengthen the party’s election coordination, monitoring and response

Nomvalo said the centre will feature real-time results monitoring and serve as a central platform to monitor results as they are released, coordinate operations, facilitate communication and enable rapid responses.

“The party has also put mechanisms in place to monitor and respond to potential irregularities, including alleged vote disruptions and other challenges that may arise during the electoral process,” he said.

The Gwaza Election Operations Centre will be housed in Johannesburg.

Asibuyele Ebantwini campaign

Lastly, the uMkhonto weSizwe party also launched its Asibuyele Ebantwini (let us return to the people) campaign.

The party called on every member to proudly wear MK party green colours and regalia. Members and supporters were also urged to reflect the party’s presence on social media and represent the movement wherever they go.

“From this moment, we return to the people. We will enter every city, every town and every village. We will go to every community and every household with the message and People’s Mandate of the MK party,” Nomvalo said.