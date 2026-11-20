Reggie Ngcobo made history when he was elected unopposed, becoming the first MK party member to be elected as mayor.

The MK party has moved swiftly to shut down speculation over the future of Richmond Local Municipality Mayor Reggie Ngcobo, reaffirming its full backing for the party’s first elected mayor and signalling stability in a municipality that recently became a key symbol of the party’s growing influence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

The intervention comes amid ongoing coalition negotiations and days after the MK party secured a major political breakthrough in Richmond, where it won both the mayoral and speaker positions, strengthening its foothold in local government.

Mayor

The MK party won the municipality with an outright majority in the recent local government elections.

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Ngcobo from the uMgungundlovu District made history when he was elected unopposed, becoming the first MK party member to be elected as mayor on Wednesday during the municipality’s first council sitting.

Fellow party member Joyce Ndleleni was elected deputy mayor, while Derrick Thompson was elected Speaker of the council.

Removal

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu on Friday dismissed reports that Ngcobo could be removed from office, calling the claims false and inconsistent with the party’s position.

“The reports suggesting that Comrade Reggie Ngcobo is facing removal are completely unfounded and do not reflect the position of the MK party.

“There has been no change in the party’s position, and he continues to serve as the MK party’s mayor of Richmond Local Municipality with our full confidence and support,” said Mahlangu.

Success

Earlier this week, the party congratulated its national negotiating team for securing the breakthrough and said the outcome reflected its commitment to delivering on promises made to voters during the 2026 local government election campaign.

Governance

According to Mahlangu, the party remains focused on governance and service delivery rather than political speculation.

“Our priority is not internal distractions or rumours. Our focus is on ensuring that the people of Richmond receive responsive leadership, stable local government and the services they deserve. We remain committed to advancing the aspirations of the communities that placed their trust in the MK party.”

Unverified information

He also urged members and supporters to be cautious of unverified information circulating on social media and other platforms.

“Those who seek to create uncertainty through misinformation will not distract us from delivering on our mandate. The MK party remains united and fully focused on building stable local government structures that put the needs of our people first.”

The party said coalition engagements and discussions on local governance arrangements remain ongoing, with further updates expected as developments unfold.