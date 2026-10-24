MK party expresses ‘distrust’ in IEC after candidate list alteration request denied

MK party officials had requested to correct nominations, add omitted candidates and replace deceased candidates.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has had a request to alter its 2026 local government elections candidate list rejected by the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC).

MK party officials had sought to shuffle its candidate list, claiming some councillors had been omitted, while others had since died.

The party likened its request to having a similar impact on its ability to contest the elections as the ANC’s victorious Constitutional Court challenge.

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“These were not trivial administrative issues. They directly affected the party’s candidates, its organisational preparations and its participation in the electoral process.

“The current dispute over candidate lists reinforces our distrust in the commission,” the party stated on Saturday.

MK party’s formal request included nomination corrections, with the IEC notifying the party this week that its request was not similar to the ANC’s submissions deadline “final button” issue.

“The IEC rejected the requested amendments, maintaining that the Constitutional Court judgment in the ANC v IEC matter did not reopen the nomination process beyond the limited restoration of nominations already captured on the online system before nominations closed,” MK party stated.

Unhappy with the response, MK party demanded that it be given a detailed explanation on the “transparency and accountability” by the IEC.

As well as an itemised reasoning for the decision, MK party want an explanation on the distinction between the ANC’s case and theirs, and whether it had received the same perceived procedural accommodations as the ANC.

Without explicitly stating, the party suggested it would consider a legal challenge to the IEC’s decision.

“The MK party will not be intimidated into silence. We will not abandon our candidates. We will not surrender our right to demand accountability from institutions entrusted with administering our democracy.

“We call on all MK party members and supporters to remain united, disciplined and resolute as the party pursues this matter through appropriate lawful channels,” the party concluded.

Committees ‘generally satisfied’ with IEC prep

The ANC’s successful appeal at the Constitutional Court meant that ballots had to be reprinted to accommodate 32 additional parties.

The security and justice, home affairs and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committees this week conducted oversight visits to the IEC’s headquarters in Pretoria.

The committees stressed the need to safeguard the already printed ballots, as any security issue could prompt election integrity claims.

“The security of the recalled ballots that had already been printed is critical to prevent any doubt from seeping into the system and creating a perception of a compromised election,” stated Cogta committee chair Zweli Mkhize.

The committees were told that the training of electoral officials was nearing 80%, with the IEC reminded of the importance of having adequately prepared staff during election week.

“We are generally satisfied that the IEC has the processes in place to deliver credible, free and fair elections,” stated home affairs committee chair Mosa Chabane.