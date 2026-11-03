Mkhwanazi’s election warning to police: ‘You are not politicians’

Mkhwanazi instructed police officers deployed for the 2026 local government elections to be politically neutral

With just hours before South Africans head to the polls, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi issued a blunt warning to officers deployed across the province, ordering them to remain politically neutral, protect every voter and act “uncompromisingly” against anyone who threatens the integrity of the 2026 local government elections.

Mkhwanazi, who has been nominated to be the next Hawks head, addressed several law enforcement agencies ahead of the elections on Tuesday, the eve of the local government elections, which are expected to be the most hotly contested polls.

Enforce the law

Mkhwanazi instructed police officers deployed for the 2026 local elections to enforce the law without fear or favour, warning that any attempt to intimidate voters or disrupt the democratic process will be dealt with.

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He stressed that the South African Police Service’s mission was clear: ensure residents can cast their ballots in a safe, secure and peaceful environment.

“This is a very important moment in our democracy,” Mkhwanazi told officers. “Your responsibility is to protect them from any form of intimidation. We are sending you out there to enforce the Electoral Act without fear, favour and/or prejudice.”

Allegiance

In one of the strongest messages of his address, Mkhwanazi reminded members that their allegiance was to the constitution and the law, not political parties.

“You are not politicians. You are not party agents, and you do not support or favour any political party or independent candidate over the other.

“You are an impartial law enforcement officer who must treat all political parties equally and with respect,” he added.

Mkhwanazi said police had been tasked with protecting IEC officials, securing voting stations and escorting sensitive voting materials throughout the province.

Warning to police

He warned officers that any conduct that undermines the elections would not be tolerated.

“Any action that may threaten to compromise the integrity of the 2026 local government elections must be dealt with accordingly and swiftly.”

The commissioner also cautioned members against being drawn into confrontations while on duty.

“Be calm, be patient but above all, be very decisive. When it is time to enforce the law, do so uncompromisingly.”

Picture: South African Police Service

Troublemakers

Mkhwanazi sent a firm message to potential troublemakers.

“We are not sending you out there to negotiate with lawbreakers; your mission is to create a safe voting environment, and no one must tamper with that.”

He further instructed officers to ensure that no voting materials are moved without a police escort and warned against lateness, poor discipline or unprofessional conduct.

Police visibility

While election security remains a priority, Mkhwanazi reminded members that ordinary policing duties would continue.

“Criminals have no holiday,” he said, urging officers to respond swiftly to any crime, whether election-related or not.

Picture: South African Police Service

Mkhwanazi warned that disciplinary steps would be taken against officers who fail in their duties and urged members to wear the badge with pride.