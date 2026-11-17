The changing political landscape presents an opportunity for newcomers to challenge corruption and improve municipal leadership.

With preliminary talks finished and serious negotiation business kicking off among political parties this week, new municipal leaders have been warned to tread carefully as the days of empty promises and zero implementation are over.

The political parties in coalition negotiations have to conclude their talks within 14 days after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) published the list of elected councillors in the Government Gazette last Friday.

Voters want promises turned into action

On Friday, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said the publication will enable planning for the inaugural sittings of the municipal councils.

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Looking at the future councils, Nkosikhulule Nyembezi, a policy analyst, said, in light of the 2026 local government results that saw many influential parties dropping and an increased number of hung municipalities, the message from the electorate was loud and clear: they want nothing less than what was promised during election campaigns.

“The country already feels different at the ward level and it will shift at local, district and metropolitan municipal levels in the coming weeks, months and years as we implement revised integrated development plans, budgets and local economic development programmes,” said Nyembezi.

“These elections enable newcomers to examine corruption and lawbreaking and act with good governance, countering any agenda that might hijack municipal coalition governments for narrow political advantage.

“The nation still confronts long-term issues that neither party has addressed with clear solutions.”

Coalition governments face public scrutiny

Over the next three years leading to national and provincial elections, while coalition governments persist, voters will be ready to resist further efforts by delinquent politicians to weaken the constitutional order by treating municipal councils as bargaining chips to tilt the balance of power elsewhere.

Nyembezi said through their demand for change, voters have given the ANC another chance to renew itself, or face further decline in electoral support.

“Voters have done their job by castigating incompetence. Politicians must now use the rare opportunity to do theirs.

“The coming days will reveal important lessons. One is that these election results represent more than a triumph for winning candidates… they also affirm our democracy.

“The other lesson is that all elected candidates must now find a new way to hold public office – one that spends less time manipulating constituents and more time getting things done,” he said.

The extent of the ANC defeat and the shrinking of other parties was the starting point, Nyembezi said.