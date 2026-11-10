One Merafong Organisation says the real work will now begin

One Merafong Organisation will use its position in the city council to hold the municipality accountable and push for service delivery.

One Merafong Organisation (OMO) will use its position in the Merafong City council to hold the municipality accountable and push for improved service delivery, said spokesperson Buti Mthembu.

Although OMO secured four seats in the local government elections, the ANC emerged as the largest party with 17 seats, followed by the DA with 11 seats. OMO and the EFF each secured four seats.

One Merafong Organisation secured four seats

The organisation was in discussions with the DA and uMkhonto weSizwe party about a possible coalition, but stressed that OMO would not rush into an agreement simply to secure positions in the municipality, Mthembu said.

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“If we choose to enter a coalition, there must first be an agreement on a clear political working relationship.

“We cannot simply join a government because positions are available,” he said.

Any agreement would have to outline priorities, how they would be implemented, who would be responsible and how progress would be measured, Mhembu said.

“If these priorities cannot form the foundation of a coalition agreement, then we must seriously reconsider whether joining such a government would serve the interests of our people.”

OMO’s involvement in local government was not about securing political positions but advancing service delivery, equality, justice and development, he said.

Advancing service delivery, equality, justice and development

The organisation intended to use its political influence to defend ordinary residents, particularly those affected by high property rates and incorrect municipal billing.

Among its priorities are addressing irregular and fruitless expenditure, corruption, weaknesses in municipal financial management, billing challenges and what it described as unfair employment practices.

Mthembu warned that occupying positions in the municipal council did not automatically guarantee accountability, adding that the organisation’s discipline, political consciousness and connection with communities would determine how it exercised its influence.

He said OMO must also guard against becoming dependent on government positions and resources, arguing that its legitimacy should remain rooted in the communities that established it.

“Government is a political space through which we can advance the interests of our people, not the foundation on which our organisation should depend for its survival.”

Mthembu said the organisation was grateful to Merafong residents who had broken ranks with established political parties to support OMO, adding that its electoral breakthrough marked the beginning of its real work.

Community-focused governance

The party also secured leadership in Ward 22, Kokosi, which Mthembu described as a strong mandate for accountable and community focused governance.

“We recognise this as a powerful call for change and a demand for accountable, community-focused governance,” he said.

Residents wanted an end to problems they associated with the municipality, including corruption, unfair employment practices, improper billing and the misuse of public funds, Mthembu said, adding that anyone found to have misused public money should be held accountable.

“Corruption must never be shielded by party loyalty or political office,” he said.

He thanked voters for placing their confidence in OMO, saying the responsibility now rested with the party to deliver on its promises.

“The real work has now started,” he said.