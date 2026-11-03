Over 1.4 million voters cast ballots early as IEC pledges readiness for election day

The IEC has encouraged the 29.2 million registered to voters to ensure they cast their votes on election day.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is adamant that it has passed its first stress test of a highly-anticipated election week.

Special voting concluded at 5pm on Tuesday, with IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya stating the commission had been pleased by the enthusiasm of voters and IEC staff.

Moepya said during the final IEC briefing before election day that the commission was “fully prepared” and eager to welcome millions of voters.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

The IEC will oversee 23 676 voting stations this week using over 188 000 officials deployed across the country.

Moepya made an impassioned plea to the 29.2 million registered voters to get to the polls between 7am and 9pm.

451 000 home visits in two days

The chairperson confirmed that as of the 5pm voting deadline, 1 425 942 voters cast their ballots across the two-day special voting period.

Voting stations accommodated 974 852 voters, while IEC teams conducted 451 090 home visits over two days.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape had the highest number of special voters with 264 898, 208 846 and 207 258, respectively.

Moepya confirmed that the special votes cast were securely stored and would be counted after 9pm on 4 November.

“This means that the voting station results will be tallied together with the rest of the results and announced as part of the overall election results per voting station,” he said.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo had confirmed earlier in the day that there had been several security incidents, but Moepya stressed that all the vital resources were under lock and key.

“All ballot papers and essential election material have been secured and distributed to voting stations with the necessary logistical, security and operational arrangements in place to support the peaceful conduct of the elections,” the chair confirmed.

No more electioneering

Voters have been inundated with election messaging for over a year, and Moepya placed a deadline on the final surge.

“The commission reminds parties, independent candidates – all contestants – that campaigning for these elections ends at midnight tonight.

“These measures are intended to provide voters with the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to choose freely without intimidation and interference,” he stated.

Maepa said this extended to all canvasing, door-to-door visits, demonstrations and rallies.

Party regalia, campaign materials, canvassing or any attempt to sway voters in the immediate vicinity of the voting station is not allowed on election day; however, voters may wear party shirts or regalia if they wish.

Moepya concluded with a plea to be patient while queueing and to respect the rights of their fellow citizens and the IEC officials at voting stations.

“Voters are encouraged to verify their registration details and confirm where they are registered before leaving their home to avoid unnecessary delays or inconvenience.

“We appeal to every one of the registered voters to come out tomorrow. Your democracy, and indeed your country, needs you,” Maepa concluded.