Pigs, promises and the ballot box: Africa’s ‘Animal Farm’ reality

In 'Animal Farm', the tragedy is the slow surrender to a system that maintained the appearance of liberation while stripping away its substance.

In George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the tragedy is not that the pigs eventually walk on two legs, wearing the clothes of the human oppressors they once overthrew, but the slow, collective amnesia of the barnyard.

It is the quiet surrender to a system that maintained the appearance of liberation while stripping away its substance.

Attending the Futures of Democracy regional gathering at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg last week, that historical echo felt uncomfortably loud.

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Speaking with Arthur Larok, secretary-general of ActionAid, it became strikingly clear: our contemporary global struggle with democracy is less about a failure of the ideal, and more about how we have allowed its form to be hijacked while forgetting its soul.

The illusion of the ritual

For decades across the African continent, the dominant narrative surrounding democracy has been reduced to a neat, five-year performance: the campaign rally, the inked thumb, the ballot box.

“Quite often, when we think about democracy, we have a frame… and quite often, that frame is very narrow,” Larok observed. “We talk about elections; we talk about leaders… But we rarely observe in between these elections and underneath these elections.”

Life or death

The late 1980s and 1990s ushered in a wave of profound hope as liberation movements dismantled colonial regimes and entrenched dictatorships.

Yet, much like Orwell’s farm in the aftermath of the rebellion, that hope quickly curdled into frustration. Imported neoliberal models turned democratic participation into a high-stakes, “winner-takes-all” gamble.

When winning 51% of a vote grants absolute dominance and leaves the other 49% disenfranchised, political competition ceases to be a civic dialogue; it becomes a matter of life and death.

Candidates spend fortunes, compromise principles, and consolidate power simply to secure the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the fundamental promises of freedom, food on the table, safe streets, quality public education, and human dignity are relegated to secondary footnotes.

“At the end of the day, when I go to… exercise [my vote], what do I want really?” Larok asked. “People just want to live happily. People want to feel safe. People want to have food on their table. I want to be able to take my children to a public school… It’s just a disconnect because we focus on the performance of the form. And the winner takes all.”

The danger of docility and the power of protest

Why do we repeatedly fall into this historical trap? Because systems of power thrive when citizens settle for what is familiar, paralysed by the fear of imagining something new. We accept a flawed prototype because we are told it is the only option.

However, Larok offers a crucial perspective that counters fatalism: the decline in voter turnout across the continent is not a sign of apathy, but of profound dissatisfaction with a system that fails to deliver. And where formal systems fail, public resistance rises.

“Why is all that happening?” Larok asked, pointing to the crackdown on movements across authoritarian landscapes. “Underneath that is a struggle for people to look for better. If we were simply docile, and every single leader is sitting on us, then nobody would get arrested, nobody would be in prison… We are oppressed because we are standing up.”

Like the animals who began to notice the subtle rewriting of the commandments on the barn wall, citizens across the globe are waking up to the realisation that casting a ballot every few years is not enough if the structures of extraction and inequality remain untouched.

Learning from history

The lesson of Animal Farm and the core insight from the Futures of Democracy Imaginarium is that if we fail to learn from the past, we are condemned to repeat it.

We cannot afford to surrender our collective future to external hegemonies or rigid political principles. Breaking the cycle requires what Larok describes as stepping back to embrace a childlike wonder:

“Why don’t you come tomorrow like a child? You know, every child is a genius… this, I think, is what we are struggling with. We don’t want to be childish, but we should be childlike with imagination.”

Democracy: A living system

Democracy was never meant to be a static product imported from elsewhere and frozen in time. It must be a living, evolving practice centred on everyday human dignity.

Until we stop measuring democracy merely by the spectacle of the ballot box and start measuring it by the freedom, safety, and agency of the everyday person, we will continue staring through the farmhouse window, unable to tell the pigs from the men.

The work of our generation is to step away from the window, rewrite the rules, and demand the true democracy we were promised.