PODCAST: ANCYL president Collen Malatji on the future of the ANC

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji outlines his vision for youth, tackling unemployment and advocating for skills programmes.

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has defended the ANC’s record, while outlining his vision for South Africa’s youth.

Speaking on The Citizen‘s weekly The Movement politics podcast at Luthuli House, Malatji acknowledged the country’s economic challenges.

He said unemployment, inequality, and poverty remain major concerns facing young South Africans.

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Youth unemployment remains a crisis

Malatji called for urgent action to address unemployment among young people.

He proposed establishing an economic “war room” focused on reskilling the youth.

He also backed export quotas for South Africa’s critical minerals.

Malatji argued that more raw materials should remain in South Africa for processing.

He said this could revive struggling industrial towns and create employment opportunities.

The ANC Youth League president also called for skills programmes linked directly to economic needs.

He said provinces should develop skills programmes around their dominant economic activities.

These could include mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

Malatji also advocated greater youth involvement in government and political leadership.

He said older leaders should eventually move into advisory roles.

Call for younger political leadership

Malatji said the Youth League has nominated younger candidates for leadership positions.

He argued that young leaders should be given opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities.

He also defended the ANC’s transformation programme since 1994.

Malatji highlighted increased access to housing and higher education as examples.

However, he acknowledged that the ANC must address its shortcomings.

He said economic transformation remains central to restoring public confidence.

Migration is an economic issue

Malatji described migration as an economic issue rather than simply a border-control matter.

He said poverty, inequality and unemployment contribute to tensions surrounding migration.

He acknowledged that people staying illegally in South Africa must leave. However, he argued that the government must address the underlying economic problems.

Malatji also criticised opposition parties over their approaches to migration and governance.

A vision centred on economic transformation

Malatji said his vision involves building a united country with a transformed economy.

He called for greater use of South Africa’s mineral resources.

He also advocated education aligned with future economic demands.

Malatji said history should become compulsory to strengthen young people’s understanding of the country.

He said economic restructuring remains essential to achieving meaningful transformation.

For Malatji, the ANC’s future depends on addressing unemployment and inequality.

He said young people must become drivers of South Africa’s economic future.