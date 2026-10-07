PODCAST: Can South Africa trust its election results? IEC chief responds

Get ready for South Africa's local government election with insights on the IEC's preparation and voting technology.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is preparing for a highly contested local government election.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo spoke recently to political journalist Itumeleng Mafisa on The Citizen‘s The Movement podcast.

He discussed election preparations, transparency, security and the future of voting technology.

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Mamabolo expects more than 100 000 candidates to contest over 10 000 council seats in this year’s polls on 4 November.

He said the large number of candidates presents significant logistical challenges. However, he described the competition as an important part of South Africa’s democracy.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Transparency remains a priority

Mamabolo said the IEC is focused on improving transparency during the results process, with results counted at voting stations in the presence of party agents. Party agents then sign the results slip and can photograph it for their own records.

The IEC plans to expand digital access to results information, allowing political parties to view scanned results slips and capture results through the system. They can also compare the information with photographs taken at voting stations.

Mamabolo said these measures are designed to increase confidence in the process.

Electronic voting remains on the table

The IEC is also considering electronic voting for future elections.

Mamabolo said the commission has already received more than 100 public submissions on the matter, but several concerns remain around cybersecurity, cost, and transparency.

He said electronic voting would not necessarily involve voting over the internet. Voters could instead use electronic machines at voting stations. The system could produce a paper record confirming each voter’s choice that could be used during recounts or disputes.

Mamabolo said South Africa must bring political parties and citizens along.

Election security

The IEC expects a highly contested election, including possible security risks.

Mamabolo said security agencies have developed plans to protect voters, candidates, and election materials.

He also urged political leaders to avoid unsubstantiated allegations. He said concerns should instead be raised through the appropriate channels.

Funding

Mamabolo also explained how political parties receive public funding.

90% is distributed according to proportional representation, with the remaining 10% is shared equally among qualifying parties.

He said parties must account for how public funding is spent.

Direct donations above R200 000 must also be disclosed.

Mamabolo said elections should ultimately be viewed as a celebration of democracy.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala