PODCAST: Mashaba promises to revive Johannesburg if ActionSA wins power

Herman Mashaba outlines how ActionSA can transform Johannesburg. Discover his vision for the city's future and upcoming elections.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says Johannesburg can be turned around if voters give his party a mandate.

Mashaba was speaking to political journalist Itumeleng Mafisa on The Citizen’s The Movement podcast.

He discussed his mayoral candidacy, Joburg’s finances, corruption, service delivery, and the upcoming local government elections.

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Mashaba returns to Johannesburg

Mashaba said he initially resisted calls to become ActionSA’s mayoral candidate.

However, he was persuaded by party structures and Joburg residents to contest the position.

ActionSA and former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba speaks at Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), in Johannesburg, 7 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The former mayor said his previous experience gives him an advantage.

Mashaba served as Johannesburg mayor from August 2016 until October 2019.

He said he understands the city’s systems and believes he has unfinished business there.

He highlighted his previous administration’s inner-city rejuvenation programme as a key priority.

Mashaba said 154 properties had been awarded to private developers through long-term leases.

He said the projects could have generated billions in investment and thousands of jobs.

He accused subsequent administrations of failing to continue the programme.

Corruption and accountability

Mashaba promised to revisit previously approved plans if elected.

He said officials and politicians would be held accountable for failing to implement council-approved policies.

He also criticised the City of Johannesburg’s financial position and its reliance on borrowing.

Mashaba opposed a proposed multibillion-rand wage agreement and a loan supported by the council.

He argued that residents should not carry the financial burden of maladministration and corruption.

He also wants Joburg’s municipal entities reviewed.

Mashaba described some entities as expensive bureaucracies that delay service delivery.

He said ActionSA would pursue institutional changes and conduct skills audits.

Immigration and jobs

Immigration was another major focus of the interview.

Mashaba said ActionSA would make undocumented immigration a condition in coalition negotiations.

He called for stronger enforcement of immigration laws and mass deportation.

Mashaba linked immigration to pressure on housing, employment and public services.

He also outlined his plans to create jobs through private-sector investment.

He pointed to his previous inner-city rejuvenation programme as an example.

Mashaba said the programme could have created 22 000 jobs and 14 500 housing opportunities.

A 100-day plan

Mashaba said he would need 100 days to establish the city’s exact priorities.

He wants to restore the inner-city rejuvenation programme and review the municipality’s workforce.

He also identified revenue collection as critical to fixing Johannesburg’s infrastructure.

This includes roads, electricity infrastructure, water networks and sewer systems.

Mashaba acknowledged that Johannesburg’s problems cannot be solved within five or ten years.

He said the city faces a backlog created over generations.

His ultimate goal, he said, is to restore dignity and rebuild Johannesburg for future generations.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Shaun Holland