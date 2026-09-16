PODCAST: Solly Mkhize says there are no secrets in the Patriotic Alliance

Understand the Patriotic Alliance's vision for prioritizing South Africans in local governance and their growth in municipal power.

The PA says it will prioritise South Africans if given greater municipal power.

Deputy provincial secretary Solly Mkhize discussed the party’s approach with Itumeleng Mafisa.

He appeared on The Citizen‘s elections podcast The Movement ahead of the local government elections.

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Patriotic Alliance Deputy secretary Solly Mkhize. Picture: Supplied

Party growth

Mkhize highlighted the PA’s growth since its formation in 2013. He said the party received about 13 000 votes during the 2014 national elections.

The PA later contested selected metropolitan municipalities during the 2016 elections. According to Mkhize, the party initially secured one seat in each contested metro. He said the party’s representation increased significantly following the 2021 local government elections and it now holds 11 seats in Johannesburg.

He attributed some of the growth to subsequent by-elections.

Immigration and service delivery

Mkhize said the PA would continue focusing on undocumented immigration and raised concerns about businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals instead of South Africans.

He alleged that some foreign workers face poor living conditions and exploitation.

Mkhize also discussed alleged hijacked buildings and properties in Johannesburg. He said the party has identified properties allegedly being occupied by undocumented migrants. The claims made during the interview were not independently verified by The Citizen.

Unity and coalition politics

Mkhize rejected claims that the PA primarily represents coloured communities. He pointed to the party’s representation across different provinces and demographics.

He said the PA contests wards across Johannesburg rather than concentrating on specific communities.

Mkhize also defended the party’s approach to coalition governments. He said the PA would work with parties that could improve conditions for residents. However, he said coalition decisions would depend on negotiations and available numbers.

Mkhize rejected accusations that the PA enters coalitions solely to obtain positions. He said political power allows parties to demonstrate their approach to service delivery. Mkhize pointed to Johannesburg as an example of the PA’s approach.

Service delivery model

He discussed the party’s involvement in municipal government and infrastructure programmes. He highlighted Operation Restore, which he said focuses on using existing municipal resources.

Mkhize also addressed criticism surrounding Johannesburg’s bus rapid transit system. He argued that problems existed before the PA assumed responsibility within the municipality.

He said the party supports education and merit-based political deployment, but councillors should earn their positions by serving their communities.

He also argued that political activism and commitment are important within the party.

The full discussion is available in the latest episode of The Movement.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Shaun Holland