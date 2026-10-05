PODCAST: ‘We need leadership that works with the people’: Yongama Zigebe

Yongama Zigebe outlines his priorities as UDM chairperson, focusing on governance, ethical leadership, and community connections.

Newly elected United Democratic Movement (UDM) national chairperson Yongama Zigebe has outlined his priorities for the party.

Zigebe discussed his new role during an episode of The Movement podcast.

The UDM recently held its sixth national elective conference in East London.

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Zigebe said the conference followed years of delays caused by elections, Covid-19, and financial challenges.

He said the party needed elected structures to remain constitutionally compliant.

Keeping the UDM relevant

Zigebe said consistency had helped the UDM survive for almost three decades.

He said the party had maintained its core values since its formation in 1997.

He also highlighted its focus on corruption, governance, and ethical leadership.

Zigebe said the party must remain connected to its members and communities.

He believes young people also have an important role in the party’s future.

Johannesburg’s infrastructure challenges

As a Johannesburg councillor, Zigebe discussed the city’s ongoing service delivery problems.

He raised concerns about water, roads, electricity, waste collection, and ageing infrastructure.

He said Johannesburg needs infrastructure that can support future population growth.

Zigebe also called for greater community involvement in finding local solutions.

He said residents often understand their communities and problems better than officials.

Making cities more inclusive

Disability rights formed a major part of the discussion.

Zigebe criticised the lack of accessibility across parts of Johannesburg.

He raised concerns about ramps, buildings, housing and communication services.

He also highlighted the lack of sign language interpretation at the City of Johannesburg.

Zigebe said departments should work together when planning housing and public infrastructure.

He argued that developments should consider the needs of people with different disabilities.

Jobs and youth participation

Zigebe described unemployment among young people as a serious concern.

He said unemployment could increase frustration and lead to greater social unrest.

He called for more opportunities for young people and people with disabilities.

Zigebe also discussed voter and governance education within communities and schools.

He said residents should understand how councils work and how they can demand accountability.

Three words for voters

Zigebe said the UDM’s message to voters centres on three words.

Those words are consistent, present and accountable.

He said political representatives should remain accessible to the communities they serve.

Zigebe also called for greater transparency around municipal decisions and budgets.

He said residents should have more opportunities to engage directly with their leaders.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala