Police tighten security ahead of local government elections

South Africans will head to the polls on Wednesday 4 November 2026, an election that is expected to be highly contested.

As South Africa heads towards local government elections, the Police Ministry is tightening security plans and strengthening coordination across key sectors to ensure voters can cast their ballots without fear or disruption.

South Africans will head to the polls on Wednesday 4 November 2026, in an election expected to be highly contested as residents battle service delivery issues.

Protests over electricity and water outages erupted across several metros as residents demand government action.

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Engagements

The Police Ministry has intensified engagements with key stakeholders to assess and strengthen policing readiness ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections, with the primary objective of ensuring the elections take place in a safe, secure, and peaceful environment.

Police ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the ministry has been receiving regular briefings from the South African Police Service (Saps) top management, led by the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, as well as the Natjoints co-chairperson, Lieutenant General Mosikili, on the state of readiness and the measures being implemented to ensure effective coordination among law enforcement agencies.

“The Ministry has also broadened its stakeholder engagements beyond law enforcement structures. On Monday, 26 October 2026, the Ministry held a virtual meeting with Premiers and Members of Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for community safety across the country.

“This engagement was aimed at strengthening intergovernmental cooperation and ensuring a coordinated approach to election security across all provinces,” Mogotsi said

Private security

Mogotsi said the Ministry also engaged with representatives of the private security industry through the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), recognising the important role private security companies can play, within their mandates, in complementing broader efforts to maintain safety and security during the electoral period.

“These engagements will continue in the lead-up to the Local Government Elections to assess provincial preparedness, identify potential risks and ensure that appropriate operational plans are in place to address emerging challenges.”

Mogotsi said the ministry remains committed to supporting all efforts to ensure that eligible voters can exercise their democratic right to vote freely and without fear, intimidation or disruption.