Young voters are increasingly looking beyond liberation credentials and political ideologies in search of jobs and meaningful change.

Poor service delivery has caused citizens to lose confidence not only in the ANC, but also in other black parties.

Most parties have shown a steep decline in their performance in the local government election, except ActionSA and the DA, which both increased their overall votes countrywide.

Poor service delivery fuels voter apathy

Analysts attributed the drop in parties’ performance to voter apathy sparked by poor service delivery.

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“There is a correlation between service delivery and the voter’s lack of interest in voting,” said Ntsikelelo Breakfast, director of the centre for peace, security and conflict resolution at Nelson Mandela University.

Black voters, in particular, tended to stay away from the polls because they link service delivery, which is not visible in their areas, to elections, he said.

This coincided with white voters taking voting seriously and turning out in large numbers, which contributed to the DA increasing its electoral support in this month’s polls, while the ANC, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and EFF suffered extensive electoral losses.

In the period towards and immediately after 1994, many white people were not voting, Breakfast said.

Instead, some were fleeing the country overseas in fear of black majority rule, or their perception of the affirmative action and broad-based black economic empowerment policies.

The ANC managed to hold onto power and rule alone until the 2016 local elections, when Gauteng metros and Nelson Mandela Bay voters started to move away from it, he said.

Young voters were also not interested in the ANC liberation credentials or romanticism about the struggle but wanted change and jobs, Breakfast said.

Parties accused of prioritising power over services

Dominic Maphaka, an expert in political sciences and international relations at Unisa, said a glance at the black political parties showed they were good at tussling for power, rather than providing services.

“Many of these leaders can hardly share compelling solutions to problems facing communities. Their councillors cannot even contextualise their parties’ manifesto by giving context specific solutions.

“If anything, they are just using their parties’ brands to achieve their own interests,” Maphaka said.

He also referred to the current coalition talks in hung municipalities, which he linked to power contests that benefit politicians instead of prioritising citizens’ needs.

For instance, the talks among the leading parties in the Gauteng metros were another opportunity for councillors to jostle for influential positions, instead of discussing strategies that will improve people’s lives.

For them, it’s about themselves and those close to them, Maphaka said.

“The envisaged coalition among black political parties will be advantageous to politicians, as opposed to citizens of the respective metros, Tshwane, Joburg, and Ekurhuleni.

“It boils down to the quality of leadership, wherein meritocracy is ignored. Hence, none of the political parties can provide a clear plan on how they are going to turn the respective metros around.

“As such, they are just scrambling for the resources to sustain their political careers and families. So, the coalition may be sustainable, but the living conditions of people on the ground will not improve,” Maphaka said.

Political ideologies fail to resonate with voters

Breakfast said the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and Azapo were victims of their own ideologies that did not resonate with the grassroots.

Their ideology of Pan-Africanism, Marxism and Black Consciousness spoke above the heads of voters who wanted service delivery instead of ideology, Breakfast said.

He gave the MK party the benefit of the doubt pertaining to its performance in the local elections, saying the party contested at this level for the first time and, therefore, it could not be said to have declined because there is no comparison.

Local and national elections are not the same, which makes statements on MK party’s decline questionable.

While the DA has grown, ActionSA’s performance has risen remarkably, particularly in Johannesburg, and that should be noted, Breakfast said.

The EFF’s performance has been compounded by organisational challenges, including leader Julius Malema’s overbearing personality within the party.

His leadership style led other party members, including his former deputy, Floyd Shivambu, to leave.

The EFF’s insistence on using Pan-Africanism to explain xenophobia was out of line with grassroots reality in SA, Breakfast said.

It did not resonate with the voters who saw undocumented migrants as taking their jobs and competing for service delivery due to them.