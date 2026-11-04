Popular actor Tumisho Masha in hot water for sharing his vote

Masha took to social media amid the storm over his post, simply saying: 'Everybody, calm down; it's really not what you think.'

Sometimes election fever just grabs you, and in your excitement to share how much you care about the party you are voting for, you could end up breaking the law.

No? Not you?

Well, it happened to former Isidingo actor Tumisho Masha.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

The Saints and Sinners star joined millions of South Africans in casting their ballots in the local government elections on Wednesday.

But clearly, he didn’t read the big sign in the voting booth explaining that you shouldn’t take pictures of your ballot.

Not only did he snap his choice, but reportedly also posted it on social media.

Government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster was quick to point out that the action contravened the Electoral Act, and said police would handle the matter.

“The matter will be further handled by the Gauteng SA Police Service. You are reminded that it is a criminal offence to photograph a marked ballot paper and/or share it,” it said.

Masha took to social media amid the storm over his post, simply saying: “Everybody, calm down; it’s really not what you think.”

‘I wish more political parties were visible’

The actor documented his walk to the voting station at Lyndhurst Primary School in Johannesburg, saying he wished more political parties were present.

Thanks to all the people at @IECSouthAfrica and the volunteers for making today an absolute pleasure. ✊🏾🇿🇦 https://t.co/pnVOwElBBi – Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) November 4, 2026

Masha, also known for his roles in Gaz’lam and The Wild, had earlier encouraged his fans to vote and make their voices heard.

“Today is the day that South Africans say ‘enough is enough’ and punish the ANC, DA and EFF at the polls. Let’s vote for parties that put South Africa and South Africans first,” he said.

He responded to criticism from supporters of those parties, saying they could not cancel him or stop his shine.

“I’ve never gone to a single audition in 30 years as a professional actor, and DA, ANC or EFF has [never] given me a role, but today you think you can stop my career for opposing them? Come on, guys.”

He had also urged his followers to “go vote and vote wisely, but most importantly, go vote”.

“Let these politicians and political parties know we will be taken seriously. Let’s be the change we want to see, South Africa”

This is a developing story.