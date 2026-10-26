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‘Protesters’ damage UJ property amid exams, EFF says it is an attempt to discredit them

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By Kerese Govender

4 minute read

26 October 2026

12:20 pm

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UJ said 'disruptions were swiftly resolved' but a source said exams were cancelled, and protests continued on Monday afternoon.

University of Johannesburg Auckland Park campus Elections 2026

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The EFF has denied involvement in protests at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) over fee-related issues, accusing protesters wearing its regalia of attempting to discredit the party ahead of elections.

Social media videos showed alleged vandalism and property damage at the university’s Auckland Park campus on Monday, after students protested. Sources told The Citizen that protesters were pulling students out of exam venues and that the unrest stemmed from anger over proposed fee increases in 2027.

The university and police have not yet confirmed how widespread the damage and protests were. However, videos circulating on X show carnage and devastation.

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Unconfirmed reports from local community policing forums alleged that “arrests have been made and law enforcement officials are on scene, with the security cluster in support.”

UJ management assured staff and students that “disruptions to academic activities earlier today were swiftly resolved.”

“Normal university operations, including classes and examinations, have resumed,” it added.

However, a source said exams were cancelled, and protests continued on Monday afternoon.

Social media posts spark allegations

Videos shared show protesters disrupting exam proceedings, calling for the termination of exams, and leaving the venue in a panicked frenzy.

Another video shows severe property damage, including the destruction of the university’s mini model.

A third shows smoke coming from a block of lecture halls.

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Was the EFF involved?

The footage has fuelled criticism of the protest action, particularly as students are writing exams.

One post depicted a protester wearing red, a colour usually associated with the EFF, being restrained by security. Media reports from outside the campus also quoted a protest leader as saying, “As the EFF, we are here to tell you that we reject the fee increment, meaning they are marginalising us as poor students”.

However, the party told The Citizen that the protesters are not EFF members.

“We view these actions as a coordinated attempt to decampaign and sabotage the EFF ahead of the upcoming elections,” said Gift Netshivhazulu, an EFF ward councillor candidate.

The EFF said its headquarters had instructed members not to participate in sanctioned protests during the election period, adding that the disruptions did not represent the party’s position.

“By creating chaos under the banner of the red beret, these detractors aim to mislead the public and paint a false picture of our organisation’s current priorities and discipline,” the party said.

Fee grievances amid examination period

The protests come amid ongoing concerns about student affordability and fee-related disputes across South African universities.

In June, UJ students protested additional accommodation charges imposed on some National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)-funded students living in off-campus, private residences. Students alleged they were being asked to pay top-up fees despite receiving accommodation funding.

The latest protests have renewed questions about how the university is addressing student grievances and the impact of protest action on the academic programme.

With ongoing examinations, disruptions could place additional pressure on students who need uninterrupted access to university facilities to complete their assessments.

Read more on these topics

Elections Local/municipal elections protests Social Media student protest University of Johannesburg (UJ)
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