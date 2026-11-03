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Rain, heat and delays put special voting to the test as election day looms

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

3 November 2026

04:03 am

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Special voting closed at 5pm on Monday, with the IEC expressing satisfaction with the overall conduct of the process.

Rain, heat and delays put special voting to the test as election day looms Elections 2026

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tape and branding is seen outside a voting station in Pretoria East, 2 November 2026, during special voting before South Africa heads to the polls on Wednesday to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has hailed the first day of special voting as a success, saying it resolved early ballot paper delays in Cape Town and that voting proceeded smoothly across the country ahead of Wednesday’s election.

The commission briefed the media on Monday evening after special voting closed, reporting that all affected voting stations in the City of Cape Town metropolitan municipality eventually opened and remained operational after delays in ballot paper distribution.

Special voting

Special voting closed at 5pm on Monday, with the commission expressing satisfaction with the overall conduct of the process.

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“The first day of special voting concluded at 5pm today, Monday 2 November, and the commission is satisfied that the day’s proceedings create a solid basis for improved performance on day two of special votes and on election day.”

The IEC urged approved voters who have not yet cast their ballots to do so on Tuesday, the final day of special voting.

“Voting stations will open at 8am and close at 5pm. This is the final opportunity for special voting after which voters may only be able to vote on 4 November at the same voting stations they are registered.”

Electoral rules

The IEC confirmed that officials would continue conducting approved home visits after some eligible voters could not be reached on Monday.

It also reminded voters to respect electoral rules and safeguard the process’s integrity.

“Voters are reminded that making a photographic image of marked ballot papers is strictly prohibited.”

Interference warning

The commission warned that campaigning, canvassing, intimidation and attempts to influence voters inside voting stations are not permitted.

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It also appealed to the public not to interfere with election officials conducting home visits.

“Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offense to intimidate electoral staff, to take unauthorised pictures of these officials and posting them on social media.”

Weather challenges

The IEC said rainy weather in parts of the Eastern Cape had created access difficulties at some voting stations in the King Sabata Dalindyebo district, while hot conditions persisted in several provinces.

“Therefore, voters are encouraged to monitor weather patterns in their areas and take precautionary measures to exercise their vote in safety.”

With one day of special voting remaining, the commission said Monday’s experience would help ensure an even smoother process when South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday.

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