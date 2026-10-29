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Ramaphosa not worried about ANC election collapse predictions

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

3 minute read

29 October 2026

11:15 am

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Ramaphosa says the ANC is the only party that can turn around municipalities.

ANC-Ramaphosa- KZN- elections Elections 2026

Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa) during the ANC campaign trail in Daveyton on October 20, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images.

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ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says his party will do well in the upcoming local government elections despite predictions otherwise.

He was speaking in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday during a campaign.

“Polls are polls, and we note polls, and we continue with our work. We are campaigning for a victory. We note polls, we read them, and we put them aside and just focus on the work that we are doing,” he said.

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According to polls, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) appears to be the favourite among eThekwini residents. There are also predictions that the ANC will continue declining in the municipalities they control.

Faith in the ANC

Ramaphosa says the people of eThekwini are responding positively to the ANC. This despite the party receiving 17% of the total vote share in KZN in the last general elections. The blow also led to the ANC mother-body disbanding the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in the province.

“People are responding very positively. They know what is good for this metro. They know what is good for our municipalities and that only the ANC is capable of repositioning a municipality.

“We have got quite a lot of experience in governance. We have got experienced people who can run this metro extremely well,” he said.

Ramaphosa says the ANC is simply waiting for its victory.

Political violence

He also expressed concern about political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in the months leading up to the elections.

“All those who are killing councillors, who are killing candidates, are really seeking to destroy the efficacy of our democracy because they are trying to roll back the gains that we have made in the democratic architecture that we have set up as the people of South Africa.

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“We condemn the killing of councillor candidates, whether serving or prospective, in the strongest terms,” he said.

He called on the police to arrest those responsible as soon as possible.

Read more on these topics

ANC Elections KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Local/municipal elections nopreml nopremm
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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