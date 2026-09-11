‘Respond to their insults on the ballot’: EFF criticises Majodina’s treatment of man with a disability

EFF says ANC leaders appear to be frustrated with the public after a video of Minister Majodina hurling insults at a man at a community meeting went viral on social media.

The EFF says the latest video of an ANC leader insulting a man with a disability is proof that the party has lost touch with ordinary South Africans.

Pemmy Majodina, a senior figure in the ANC women’s league and a minister of water and sanitation, was caught on camera hurling insults at a resident of Kouga, in the Eastern Cape. The incident took place at a community meeting.

The heated exchange reportedly occurred after Majodina told those at the meeting to vote for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

“The ANC has for far too long felt entitled to the votes of the people of South Africa, and it is for this reason that even on the campaign trail, they either insult residents or blackmail them with service delivery, which was conducted by government, as was seen recently with the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe,” said EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane.

She said ANC leaders appear to be frustrated with the public and appear to avoid being held accountable.

“Majodina’s attack follows the insults by the executive mayor of Johannesburg to a resident in Soweto, whom Morero insulted, threatened and referred to as an individual whose contributions to the community engagement were tantamount to faeces. This is what the ANC and its public representatives think of the people of South Africa, and they can no longer hide it,” she said.

Msane said what makes matters worse in Majodina’s case is that she is a member of parliament and a minister. The EFF and other parties said they would report her to parliament’s ethics committee.

“There is no circumstance where it is acceptable for a public representative to insult members of the public, because a public representative ought to conduct themselves with the highest levels of restraint, morality, humility and respect for the office that they occupy at the behest of citizens.

“The people of South Africa are rightly frustrated with the slow pace of service delivery, corruption and absence of government, and to be irritated by their frustrations regardless of how they are expressed reveals a lack of character and leadership,” said Msane.

She said South Africans must vote for leaders who would not insult them.

“The EFF calls on the people of South Africa to punish the arrogance of the ANC and its public representatives and respond to their insults on the ballot on the 4th of November 2026. For public representatives who will not swear at you for demanding water, electricity, safe roads and safe communities,” she said.