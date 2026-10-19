‘Revolting’ or riding to an election victory? Shilowa not impressed by Zille’s Gusheshe stunt

Is it all show and no substance, or is Zille getting your vote?

Former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa has criticised DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille’s latest campaign stunt, saying it may distract voters from the message she wants to convey.

Zille took her campaign to Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg over the weekend, where she rocked up to her final “Now or Never” rally in a Gusheshe. The stunt was part of the party’s campaign ahead of South Africa’s 2026 local government elections, using humour and visual stunts to draw attention to Johannesburg’s municipal challenges.

Taking to social media, Shilowa asked how people would react if mayoral candidates from other political parties entered a stadium in a Gusheshe, a modified BMW associated with spinning culture.

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“Of course you would find it revolting. So why is this Zille stunt said to be cool?” he asked.

Shilowa argued that the spectacle risked overshadowing the campaign’s message, adding, “As stunts go, that is all people will remember, not the message. Maybe form matters more than content.”

Kyle Jacobs, a media liaison for the DA, previously told The Citizen that the party is deliberately balancing substance with engagement in Zille’s campaign.

“Our more entertaining content is not a departure from substance. It addresses serious issues like municipal collapse, presented in a way that is accessible. We’ve seen an increase in organic engagement on platforms like TikTok… We’re not afraid of being called ‘cringe.’ If anything, we embrace it,” Jacobs explained.

Swimming, sailing & spinning into the spotlight: Zille’s other ‘stunts’

Zille dives into the pothole

In March, Zille attracted attention after entering a water-filled pothole in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, wearing a wetsuit and snorkelling equipment.

The stunt highlighted a three-year-old water pipe problem and drew attention to residents’ concerns about municipal maintenance.

The pothole was reportedly repaired shortly afterwards.

While supporters praised her for drawing attention to neglected infrastructure, the situation also raised concerns about whether stunts such as this are necessary to speed up municipal action.

Sailing into the service delivery debates

In April, Zille used an inflatable boat to make her way through Soweto’s flooded street, which shone a spotlight on the area’s drainage and service delivery challenges.

The video drew mixed responses: some social media users praised her for highlighting the struggles of Soweto residents, while others accused her of exploiting their problems for political publicity.

Zille turns up the volume on her campaign

In June, Zille joined DJ Lady Lea behind the DJ booth at Lock, Stock & Beer in Fourways. The appearance formed part of her effort to connect with audiences outside traditional political rallies.

Reactions were mixed, with some welcoming her and others questioning its relevance to the city’s pressing issues.

Revving up the election campaigns

More recently, Zille appeared in a video featuring her behind the wheel of a BMW 325iS, more commonly known as a Gusheshe. Zille’s aim was to reinforce the DA’s promise to take action in Johannesburg.

Zille’s stunts have generated a considerable amount of attention online, with reactions ranging from praise for her creativity to criticism that she is turning residents’ everyday struggles into campaign material.

As the local government elections approach, the debate extends beyond social media popularity to the DA’s proposed policies and ability to govern Johannesburg according to their record.